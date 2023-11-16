Eric Kutsenda takes over as Padres’ temporary control person following owner’s death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler.

Seidler, who died Tuesday at 63, had been controlling owner since November 2020 when he replaced Ron Fowler, who took over in 2012.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Kutsenda will serve as temporary control person until a new controlling owner is approved.

Seidler’s passing came on the same day that MLB owners opened their annual meeting.

“Three days here, there was kind of a pall over our meeting,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after the meetings concluded. “Peter came from a baseball family. He was a respected and popular member of the current ownership group. And while we all knew Peter was ill, I think, as is always the case, the passing of one of our own was a very sad event for everyone that was here.”

