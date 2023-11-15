Dense fog causes delays in Ethiopia-Sierra Leone game as World Cup qualifying in Africa begins

EL JADIDA, Morocco (AP) — Ethiopia and Sierra Leone played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in a World Cup…

EL JADIDA, Morocco (AP) — Ethiopia and Sierra Leone played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifying game that was delayed several times because of dense fog.

The halftime break lasted about one hour as the fog lingered, and the referee stopped play twice in the second half before the match ended after 15 minutes of stoppage time.

The game was played at El Abdi Stadium in the port city of El Jadida on the Atlantic coast of Morocco.

Ethiopia and 16 other African teams are playing their home matches in other countries because they don’t have stadiums that meet international standards.

Elsewhere, two Spanish-born players combined to give Equatorial Guinea a 1-0 win over Namibia as African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup got started.

Emilio Nsue scored from inside the box in the 67th minute after controlling a cross from Iban Salvador at home in Malabo.

Both teams have qualified for the African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast in January.

Also Wednesday, Congo beat Mauritania 2-0 in Kinshasa, and Rwanda held Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in Butare, Rwanda.

Yoane Wissa, who plays for Premier League club Brentford, and second-half substitute Théo Bongonda scored for Congo.

Formerly known as Zaire, Congo qualified for the World Cup in 1974.

Zimbabwe created more chances in the second half at Huye Stadium, but Claude Niyomugabo came closest to scoring for the host team when his shot went over the bar.

Zimbabwe was playing for the first time since its FIFA ban was lifted in July and for the first time under Brazilian-born coach Baltemar Brito, a former assistant to José Mourinho at Chelsea and Porto.

