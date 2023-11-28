Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:10 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Trois-Rivieres 15 11 4 0 0 22 53 43
Norfolk 16 8 6 2 0 18 54 43
Worcester 16 7 6 2 1 17 45 51
Newfoundland 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59
Adirondack 13 7 4 2 0 16 43 39
Maine 13 5 8 0 0 10 34 44
Reading 15 4 9 1 1 10 45 65

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 40
Atlanta 15 9 6 0 0 18 53 42
Orlando 15 8 5 1 1 18 43 44
Florida 14 7 5 2 0 16 40 37
Jacksonville 15 7 6 2 0 16 42 43
South Carolina 14 6 6 2 0 14 45 42
Savannah 16 4 9 2 1 11 41 57

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 14 9 3 1 1 20 66 47
Iowa 16 8 5 2 1 19 48 48
Fort Wayne 14 8 5 0 1 17 52 55
Cincinnati 14 8 6 0 0 16 65 54
Wheeling 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 56
Kalamazoo 15 6 9 0 0 12 35 44
Indy 14 4 8 2 0 10 40 53

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 16 14 2 0 0 28 81 47
Kansas City 17 13 4 0 0 26 65 45
Tulsa 16 8 6 2 0 18 56 55
Wichita 19 6 11 2 0 14 62 79
Rapid City 17 6 10 1 0 13 51 65
Utah 13 6 7 0 0 12 36 37
Allen 16 5 10 1 0 11 50 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 4, Savannah 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Florida at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, ppd

Kalamazoo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

