All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|53
|43
|Norfolk
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|54
|43
|Worcester
|16
|7
|6
|2
|1
|17
|45
|51
|Newfoundland
|17
|7
|7
|3
|0
|17
|50
|59
|Adirondack
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|43
|39
|Maine
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|34
|44
|Reading
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|45
|65
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|60
|40
|Atlanta
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|53
|42
|Orlando
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|43
|44
|Florida
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|40
|37
|Jacksonville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|42
|43
|South Carolina
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|45
|42
|Savannah
|16
|4
|9
|2
|1
|11
|41
|57
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|14
|9
|3
|1
|1
|20
|66
|47
|Iowa
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|48
|48
|Fort Wayne
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|52
|55
|Cincinnati
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|65
|54
|Wheeling
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|55
|56
|Kalamazoo
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|35
|44
|Indy
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|40
|53
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|81
|47
|Kansas City
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|26
|65
|45
|Tulsa
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|56
|55
|Wichita
|19
|6
|11
|2
|0
|14
|62
|79
|Rapid City
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|51
|65
|Utah
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|36
|37
|Allen
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|50
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Orlando 4, Savannah 3
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Florida at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, ppd
Kalamazoo at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.