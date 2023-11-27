All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 15 11 4 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 15 11 4 0 0 22 53 43 Norfolk 16 8 6 2 0 18 54 43 Worcester 16 7 6 2 1 17 45 51 Newfoundland 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59 Adirondack 13 7 4 2 0 16 43 39 Maine 13 5 8 0 0 10 34 44 Reading 15 4 9 1 1 10 45 65

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 40 Atlanta 15 9 6 0 0 18 53 42 Orlando 15 8 5 1 1 18 43 44 Florida 14 7 5 2 0 16 40 37 Jacksonville 15 7 6 2 0 16 42 43 South Carolina 14 6 6 2 0 14 45 42 Savannah 16 4 9 2 1 11 41 57

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 14 9 3 1 1 20 66 47 Iowa 16 8 5 2 1 19 48 48 Fort Wayne 14 8 5 0 1 17 52 55 Cincinnati 14 8 6 0 0 16 65 54 Wheeling 15 8 7 0 0 16 55 56 Kalamazoo 15 6 9 0 0 12 35 44 Indy 14 4 8 2 0 10 40 53

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 16 14 2 0 0 28 81 47 Kansas City 17 13 4 0 0 26 65 45 Tulsa 16 8 6 2 0 18 56 55 Wichita 19 6 11 2 0 14 62 79 Rapid City 17 6 10 1 0 13 51 65 Utah 13 6 7 0 0 12 36 37 Allen 16 5 10 1 0 11 50 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 4, Iowa 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Monday’s Games

Orlando 4, Savannah 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Florida at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.