All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|53
|43
|Norfolk
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|54
|43
|Worcester
|16
|7
|6
|2
|1
|17
|45
|51
|Newfoundland
|17
|7
|7
|3
|0
|17
|50
|59
|Adirondack
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|43
|39
|Maine
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|34
|44
|Reading
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|45
|65
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|60
|40
|Atlanta
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|53
|42
|Florida
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|40
|37
|Orlando
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|39
|41
|Jacksonville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|42
|43
|South Carolina
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|45
|42
|Savannah
|15
|4
|8
|2
|1
|11
|38
|53
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|14
|9
|3
|1
|1
|20
|66
|47
|Iowa
|15
|8
|4
|2
|1
|19
|47
|44
|Fort Wayne
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|52
|55
|Cincinnati
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|65
|54
|Wheeling
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|51
|55
|Kalamazoo
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|33
|40
|Indy
|13
|3
|8
|2
|0
|8
|36
|51
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|81
|47
|Kansas City
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|26
|65
|45
|Tulsa
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|53
|53
|Rapid City
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|51
|65
|Wichita
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|60
|76
|Utah
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|36
|37
|Allen
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|50
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Jacksonville 2, Florida 1
Worcester 4, Adirondack 3
Greenville 4, South Carolina 3
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3
Reading 4, Maine 3
Atlanta 7, Savannah 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 4
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Idaho 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 6, Newfoundland 3
Saturday’s Games
Maine 3, Reading 1
Norfolk 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Greenville 5, Atlanta 0
Jacksonville 4, Savannah 1
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Wichita 6, Kansas City 4
Iowa 6, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4
Tulsa 6, Allen 5
Idaho 6, Rapid City 3
Newfoundland 2, Utah 0
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
