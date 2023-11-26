All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 15 11 4 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 15 11 4 0 0 22 53 43 Norfolk 16 8 6 2 0 18 54 43 Worcester 16 7 6 2 1 17 45 51 Newfoundland 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59 Adirondack 13 7 4 2 0 16 43 39 Maine 13 5 8 0 0 10 34 44 Reading 15 4 9 1 1 10 45 65

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 40 Atlanta 15 9 6 0 0 18 53 42 Florida 14 7 5 2 0 16 40 37 Orlando 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 41 Jacksonville 15 7 6 2 0 16 42 43 South Carolina 14 6 6 2 0 14 45 42 Savannah 15 4 8 2 1 11 38 53

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 14 9 3 1 1 20 66 47 Iowa 15 8 4 2 1 19 47 44 Fort Wayne 14 8 5 0 1 17 52 55 Cincinnati 14 8 6 0 0 16 65 54 Wheeling 14 7 7 0 0 14 51 55 Kalamazoo 14 6 8 0 0 12 33 40 Indy 13 3 8 2 0 8 36 51

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 16 14 2 0 0 28 81 47 Kansas City 17 13 4 0 0 26 65 45 Tulsa 15 7 6 2 0 16 53 53 Rapid City 17 6 10 1 0 13 51 65 Wichita 18 6 11 1 0 13 60 76 Utah 13 6 7 0 0 12 36 37 Allen 16 5 10 1 0 11 50 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Jacksonville 2, Florida 1

Worcester 4, Adirondack 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3

Reading 4, Maine 3

Atlanta 7, Savannah 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 4

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 6, Newfoundland 3

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Reading 1

Norfolk 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Greenville 5, Atlanta 0

Jacksonville 4, Savannah 1

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Wichita 6, Kansas City 4

Iowa 6, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Tulsa 6, Allen 5

Idaho 6, Rapid City 3

Newfoundland 2, Utah 0

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

