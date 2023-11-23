All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|46
|35
|Norfolk
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|46
|36
|Adirondack
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|38
|31
|Newfoundland
|15
|6
|6
|3
|0
|15
|45
|53
|Worcester
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|37
|46
|Maine
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|28
|39
|Reading
|13
|3
|8
|1
|1
|8
|40
|59
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|51
|37
|Atlanta
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|46
|34
|Orlando
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|39
|41
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|35
|South Carolina
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|42
|38
|Jacksonville
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|36
|41
|Savannah
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|34
|42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|12
|8
|2
|1
|1
|18
|57
|39
|Iowa
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|41
|42
|Fort Wayne
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|45
|47
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|60
|49
|Wheeling
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|47
|44
|Kalamazoo
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|26
|37
|Indy
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|34
|48
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|71
|43
|Kansas City
|15
|12
|3
|0
|0
|24
|56
|37
|Tulsa
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|43
|43
|Rapid City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|47
|55
|Wichita
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|52
|67
|Utah
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Allen
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|40
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Reading 1
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 1
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 0
Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 0
Wheeling 4, Toledo 2
Cincinnati 7, Indy 3
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2
Idaho 5, Rapid City 3
Utah 4, Newfoundland 1
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 3
Friday’s Games
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 1:35 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.