All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 13 10 3 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 13 10 3 0 0 20 46 35 Norfolk 14 7 5 2 0 16 46 36 Adirondack 11 7 3 1 0 15 38 31 Newfoundland 15 6 6 3 0 15 45 53 Worcester 14 5 6 2 1 13 37 46 Maine 11 4 7 0 0 8 28 39 Reading 13 3 8 1 1 8 40 59

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 14 12 2 0 0 24 51 37 Atlanta 13 8 5 0 0 16 46 34 Orlando 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 41 Florida 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 35 South Carolina 13 6 5 2 0 14 42 38 Jacksonville 13 5 6 2 0 12 36 41 Savannah 13 4 6 2 1 11 34 42

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 12 8 2 1 1 18 57 39 Iowa 14 7 4 2 1 17 41 42 Fort Wayne 12 7 4 0 1 15 45 47 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 60 49 Wheeling 12 7 5 0 0 14 47 44 Kalamazoo 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 37 Indy 12 3 8 1 0 7 34 48

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 14 12 2 0 0 24 71 43 Kansas City 15 12 3 0 0 24 56 37 Tulsa 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 43 Rapid City 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 55 Wichita 16 5 10 1 0 11 52 67 Utah 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 32 Allen 14 4 10 0 0 8 40 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Reading 1

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 1

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 0

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 7, Indy 3

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Rapid City 3

Utah 4, Newfoundland 1

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 3

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 1:35 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

