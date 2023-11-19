All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 12 10 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 12 10 2 0 0 20 46 31 Newfoundland 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 49 Norfolk 13 6 5 2 0 14 42 36 Adirondack 10 6 3 1 0 13 33 30 Worcester 14 5 6 2 1 13 37 46 Maine 11 4 7 0 0 8 28 39 Reading 12 3 7 1 1 8 39 54

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 13 11 2 0 0 22 48 35 Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 28 Florida 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 35 Orlando 13 6 5 1 1 14 37 40 South Carolina 12 5 5 2 0 12 38 38 Jacksonville 11 4 5 2 0 10 33 36 Savannah 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 11 8 1 1 1 18 55 35 Iowa 12 6 4 2 0 14 35 37 Fort Wayne 11 6 4 0 1 13 41 44 Cincinnati 11 6 5 0 0 12 53 46 Wheeling 11 6 5 0 0 12 43 42 Kalamazoo 11 4 7 0 0 8 25 34 Indy 11 3 7 1 0 7 31 41

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 14 12 2 0 0 24 54 34 Idaho 13 11 2 0 0 22 66 40 Rapid City 14 6 7 1 0 13 44 50 Tulsa 12 5 6 1 0 11 40 41 Wichita 15 5 9 1 0 11 49 62 Utah 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 31 Allen 13 3 10 0 0 6 35 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 0

Newfoundland 6, Reading 4

Orlando 5, Savannah 4

Worcester 4, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Iowa 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Norfolk 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 7, Wichita 5

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

