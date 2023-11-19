All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|46
|31
|Newfoundland
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|15
|44
|49
|Norfolk
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|42
|36
|Adirondack
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|33
|30
|Worcester
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|37
|46
|Maine
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|28
|39
|Reading
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|39
|54
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|48
|35
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|43
|28
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|35
|Orlando
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|37
|40
|South Carolina
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|38
|38
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|33
|36
|Savannah
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|33
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|18
|55
|35
|Iowa
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|35
|37
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|41
|44
|Cincinnati
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|53
|46
|Wheeling
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|43
|42
|Kalamazoo
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|25
|34
|Indy
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|31
|41
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|54
|34
|Idaho
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|66
|40
|Rapid City
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|44
|50
|Tulsa
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|40
|41
|Wichita
|15
|5
|9
|1
|0
|11
|49
|62
|Utah
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|31
|Allen
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|35
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 0
Newfoundland 6, Reading 4
Orlando 5, Savannah 4
Worcester 4, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Iowa 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Idaho 5, Allen 2
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 3, Norfolk 1
Maine 3, Worcester 2
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3
Toledo 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1
Rapid City 7, Wichita 5
Monday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
