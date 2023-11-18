All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 12 10 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 12 10 2 0 0 20 46 31 Newfoundland 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 49 Norfolk 12 6 4 2 0 14 41 33 Worcester 13 5 5 2 1 13 35 43 Adirondack 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 29 Reading 12 3 7 1 1 8 39 54 Maine 10 3 7 0 0 6 25 37

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 13 11 2 0 0 22 48 35 Atlanta 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 28 Florida 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 35 Orlando 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 36 Jacksonville 11 4 5 2 0 10 33 36 South Carolina 11 4 5 2 0 10 34 35 Savannah 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 10 7 1 1 1 16 51 34 Iowa 12 6 4 2 0 14 35 37 Wheeling 10 6 4 0 0 12 42 39 Cincinnati 11 6 5 0 0 12 53 46 Fort Wayne 10 5 4 0 1 11 38 43 Kalamazoo 11 4 7 0 0 8 25 34 Indy 10 3 6 1 0 7 30 37

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 13 11 2 0 0 22 66 40 Kansas City 13 11 2 0 0 22 49 33 Tulsa 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 36 Rapid City 13 5 7 1 0 11 37 45 Wichita 14 5 8 1 0 11 44 55 Utah 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 31 Allen 13 3 10 0 0 6 35 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 5, Worcester 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Florida 6, Atlanta 2

Savannah 4, South Carolina 2

Iowa 4, Utah 0

Wichita 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 5, Allen 1

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 0

Newfoundland 6, Reading 4

Orlando 5, Savannah 4

Worcester 4, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Iowa 3, Utah 2

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

