EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|46
|31
|Newfoundland
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|15
|44
|49
|Norfolk
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Worcester
|13
|5
|5
|2
|1
|13
|35
|43
|Adirondack
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|29
|Reading
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|39
|54
|Maine
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|25
|37
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|48
|35
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|43
|28
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|39
|35
|Orlando
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|34
|36
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|33
|36
|South Carolina
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|34
|35
|Savannah
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|33
|40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|10
|7
|1
|1
|1
|16
|51
|34
|Iowa
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|35
|37
|Wheeling
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|42
|39
|Cincinnati
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|53
|46
|Fort Wayne
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|38
|43
|Kalamazoo
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|25
|34
|Indy
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|30
|37
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|66
|40
|Kansas City
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|49
|33
|Tulsa
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|39
|36
|Rapid City
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|37
|45
|Wichita
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|44
|55
|Utah
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|31
|Allen
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|35
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 1
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 5, Worcester 4
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Florida 6, Atlanta 2
Savannah 4, South Carolina 2
Iowa 4, Utah 0
Wichita 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 5, Allen 1
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 0
Newfoundland 6, Reading 4
Orlando 5, Savannah 4
Worcester 4, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Iowa 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Idaho 5, Allen 2
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
