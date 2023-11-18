All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 11 9 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 11 9 2 0 0 18 44 30 Norfolk 12 6 4 2 0 14 41 33 Newfoundland 13 5 5 3 0 13 38 45 Adirondack 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 29 Worcester 12 4 5 2 1 11 31 41 Reading 11 3 6 1 1 8 35 48 Maine 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 35

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 12 10 2 0 0 20 43 32 Atlanta 10 8 2 0 0 16 42 25 Florida 12 6 5 1 0 13 36 34 Orlando 11 5 5 0 1 11 29 32 Jacksonville 10 4 4 2 0 10 30 31 South Carolina 11 4 5 2 0 10 34 35 Savannah 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 9 6 1 1 1 14 48 32 Cincinnati 10 6 4 0 0 12 51 42 Wheeling 10 6 4 0 0 12 42 39 Iowa 11 5 4 2 0 12 32 35 Fort Wayne 9 5 4 0 0 10 36 40 Indy 9 3 5 1 0 7 30 33 Kalamazoo 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 34

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 13 11 2 0 0 22 49 33 Idaho 12 10 2 0 0 20 61 38 Tulsa 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 36 Wichita 13 5 7 1 0 11 42 52 Rapid City 12 4 7 1 0 9 34 43 Utah 9 4 5 0 0 8 24 28 Allen 12 3 9 0 0 6 33 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 3, Savannah 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 5, Worcester 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Florida 6, Atlanta 2

Savannah 4, South Carolina 2

Iowa 4, Utah 0

Wichita 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 5, Allen 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

