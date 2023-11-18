All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|44
|30
|Norfolk
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Newfoundland
|13
|5
|5
|3
|0
|13
|38
|45
|Adirondack
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|29
|Worcester
|12
|4
|5
|2
|1
|11
|31
|41
|Reading
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|35
|48
|Maine
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|35
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|43
|32
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|42
|25
|Florida
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|36
|34
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|29
|32
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|30
|31
|South Carolina
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|34
|35
|Savannah
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|29
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|14
|48
|32
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|51
|42
|Wheeling
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|42
|39
|Iowa
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|32
|35
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|36
|40
|Indy
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|30
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|34
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|49
|33
|Idaho
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|61
|38
|Tulsa
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|39
|36
|Wichita
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|42
|52
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|34
|43
|Utah
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|24
|28
|Allen
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|33
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 3, Savannah 2
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1
Friday’s Games
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 1
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 5, Worcester 4
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Florida 6, Atlanta 2
Savannah 4, South Carolina 2
Iowa 4, Utah 0
Wichita 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 5, Allen 1
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
