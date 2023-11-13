All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|42
|26
|Norfolk
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|39
|28
|Newfoundland
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|35
|41
|Worcester
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|27
|36
|Adirondack
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|27
|Reading
|10
|2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|31
|45
|Maine
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|20
|33
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|34
|15
|Greenville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|19
|Orlando
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|28
|28
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|South Carolina
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|29
|29
|Florida
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|19
|24
|Savannah
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|23
|30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|39
|24
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|42
|33
|Wheeling
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|35
|30
|Fort Wayne
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|31
|36
|Iowa
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|33
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|19
|30
|Indy
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|26
|32
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|45
|32
|Idaho
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|50
|35
|Tulsa
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|38
|32
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|32
|39
|Wichita
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|38
|50
|Utah
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Allen
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|30
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester 2, Newfoundland 1
Savannah 2, Orlando 0
Trois-Rivieres 3, Adirondack 2
Kansas City 4, Allen 2
Idaho 7, Wheeling 4
Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Utah at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.
Orlando at Florida, ppd
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
