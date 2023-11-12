All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 10 9 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 10 9 1 0 0 18 42 26 Norfolk 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 28 Newfoundland 12 5 5 2 0 12 35 41 Worcester 11 4 5 1 1 10 27 36 Adirondack 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 27 Reading 10 2 6 1 1 6 31 45 Maine 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 33

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 7 7 0 0 0 14 34 15 Greenville 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 19 Orlando 10 5 4 0 1 11 28 28 Jacksonville 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 South Carolina 9 3 4 2 0 8 29 29 Florida 8 3 5 0 0 6 19 24 Savannah 9 3 6 0 0 6 23 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 39 24 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 42 33 Wheeling 8 5 3 0 0 10 35 30 Fort Wayne 8 4 4 0 0 8 31 36 Iowa 9 3 4 2 0 8 25 33 Kalamazoo 9 3 6 0 0 6 19 30 Indy 8 2 5 1 0 5 26 32

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 12 10 2 0 0 20 45 32 Idaho 10 8 2 0 0 16 50 35 Tulsa 10 5 4 1 0 11 38 32 Rapid City 11 4 6 1 0 9 32 39 Wichita 12 4 7 1 0 9 38 50 Utah 7 4 3 0 0 8 22 21 Allen 10 3 7 0 0 6 30 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Norfolk 2, Reading 1

Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1

Wheeling 5, Idaho 2

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 4

Cincinnati 6, Indy 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 4, Wichita 1

Jacksonville at Greenville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 2, Newfoundland 1

Savannah 2, Orlando 0

Trois-Rivieres 3, Adirondack 2

Kansas City 4, Allen 2

Idaho 7, Wheeling 4

Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 5

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:04 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Utah at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.

Orlando at Florida, ppd

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.