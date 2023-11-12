All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 9 8 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 9 8 1 0 0 16 39 24 Norfolk 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 28 Newfoundland 11 5 5 1 0 11 34 39 Adirondack 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 24 Worcester 10 3 5 1 1 8 25 35 Reading 10 2 6 1 1 6 31 45 Maine 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 33

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 7 7 0 0 0 14 34 15 Greenville 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 19 Orlando 9 5 3 0 1 11 28 26 Jacksonville 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 South Carolina 9 3 4 2 0 8 29 29 Florida 8 3 5 0 0 6 19 24 Savannah 8 2 6 0 0 4 21 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 6 5 0 1 0 11 34 18 Wheeling 7 5 2 0 0 10 31 23 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 42 33 Iowa 9 3 4 2 0 8 25 33 Fort Wayne 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 31 Kalamazoo 9 3 6 0 0 6 19 30 Indy 8 2 5 1 0 5 26 32

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 11 9 2 0 0 18 41 30 Idaho 9 7 2 0 0 14 43 31 Tulsa 10 5 4 1 0 11 38 32 Rapid City 11 4 6 1 0 9 32 39 Wichita 12 4 7 1 0 9 38 50 Utah 7 4 3 0 0 8 22 21 Allen 9 3 6 0 0 6 28 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Cincinnati 7, Indy 6

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 3

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1

Greenville 5, Florida 1

Idaho 5, Wheeling 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 3

Orlando 6, Savannah 4

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 5, Wichita 4

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Norfolk 2, Reading 1

Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1

Wheeling 5, Idaho 2

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 4

Cincinnati 6, Indy 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 4, Wichita 1

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:04 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

