All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Norfolk
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|39
|28
|Newfoundland
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|34
|39
|Adirondack
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|24
|Worcester
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|25
|35
|Reading
|10
|2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|31
|45
|Maine
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|20
|33
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|34
|15
|Greenville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|19
|Orlando
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|28
|26
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|South Carolina
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|29
|29
|Florida
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|19
|24
|Savannah
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|21
|30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|34
|18
|Wheeling
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|31
|23
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|42
|33
|Iowa
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|33
|Fort Wayne
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|19
|30
|Indy
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|26
|32
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|41
|30
|Idaho
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|43
|31
|Tulsa
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|38
|32
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|32
|39
|Wichita
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|38
|50
|Utah
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Allen
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|28
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Cincinnati 7, Indy 6
Norfolk 6, Adirondack 3
Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1
Greenville 5, Florida 1
Idaho 5, Wheeling 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 3
Orlando 6, Savannah 4
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4
Kansas City 5, Allen 3
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2
Utah 5, Wichita 4
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Maine 1
Norfolk 2, Reading 1
Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1
Wheeling 5, Idaho 2
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 4
Cincinnati 6, Indy 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 1
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2
Utah 4, Wichita 1
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:04 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.