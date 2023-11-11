All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Norfolk
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|37
|27
|Newfoundland
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|34
|39
|Worcester
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|25
|35
|Adirondack
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|23
|Reading
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|30
|43
|Maine
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|29
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|34
|15
|Greenville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|19
|Orlando
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|28
|26
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|South Carolina
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|29
|29
|Florida
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|19
|24
|Savannah
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|21
|30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|27
|14
|Wheeling
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|26
|21
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|36
|31
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|21
|24
|Kalamazoo
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|28
|Iowa
|8
|2
|4
|2
|0
|6
|23
|32
|Indy
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|24
|26
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|38
|29
|Idaho
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|41
|26
|Tulsa
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|33
|30
|Rapid City
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|30
|34
|Wichita
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|37
|46
|Utah
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|18
|20
|Allen
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|27
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 4
Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Cincinnati 7, Indy 6
Norfolk 6, Adirondack 3
Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1
Greenville 5, Florida 1
Idaho 5, Wheeling 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 3
Orlando 6, Savannah 4
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4
Kansas City 5, Allen 3
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2
Utah 5, Wichita 4
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:04 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
