All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 9 8 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 9 8 1 0 0 16 39 24 Norfolk 10 5 3 2 0 12 37 27 Newfoundland 11 5 5 1 0 11 34 39 Worcester 10 3 5 1 1 8 25 35 Adirondack 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 23 Reading 9 2 5 1 1 6 30 43 Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 7 7 0 0 0 14 34 15 Greenville 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 19 Orlando 9 5 3 0 1 11 28 26 Jacksonville 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 South Carolina 9 3 4 2 0 8 29 29 Florida 8 3 5 0 0 6 19 24 Savannah 8 2 6 0 0 4 21 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 5 4 0 1 0 9 27 14 Wheeling 6 4 2 0 0 8 26 21 Cincinnati 7 4 3 0 0 8 36 31 Fort Wayne 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 24 Kalamazoo 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 28 Iowa 8 2 4 2 0 6 23 32 Indy 7 2 4 1 0 5 24 26

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 29 Idaho 8 7 1 0 0 14 41 26 Tulsa 9 4 4 1 0 9 33 30 Rapid City 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 34 Wichita 11 4 6 1 0 9 37 46 Utah 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 20 Allen 8 3 5 0 0 6 27 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 4

Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Cincinnati 7, Indy 6

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 3

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1

Greenville 5, Florida 1

Idaho 5, Wheeling 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 3

Orlando 6, Savannah 4

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 5, Wichita 4

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:04 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

