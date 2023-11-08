All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|35
|21
|Norfolk
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|31
|24
|Newfoundland
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|34
|Adirondack
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|16
|17
|Worcester
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|20
|27
|Reading
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|30
|43
|Maine
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|25
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|32
|14
|Orlando
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|22
|22
|Greenville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|16
|South Carolina
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|28
|27
|Florida
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Savannah
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|24
|16
|Toledo
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|21
|10
|Fort Wayne
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|18
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|29
|25
|Kalamazoo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|17
|26
|Indy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|19
|Iowa
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4
|21
|31
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|33
|26
|Idaho
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|36
|24
|Rapid City
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|25
|Wichita
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|29
|39
|Allen
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|24
|35
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|24
|27
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 3
Orlando 3, South Carolina 1
Allen 4, Kansas City 3
Wednesday’s Games
Reading 6, Norfolk 5
Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 1
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
