All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 8 7 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 8 7 1 0 0 14 35 21 Norfolk 9 4 3 2 0 10 31 24 Newfoundland 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 34 Adirondack 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17 Worcester 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 27 Reading 9 2 5 1 1 6 30 43 Maine 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 25

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 6 6 0 0 0 12 32 14 Orlando 8 4 3 0 1 9 22 22 Greenville 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 15 Jacksonville 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 16 South Carolina 8 3 4 1 0 7 28 27 Florida 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 19 Savannah 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 5 4 1 0 0 8 24 16 Toledo 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 10 Fort Wayne 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18 Cincinnati 6 3 3 0 0 6 29 25 Kalamazoo 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 26 Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 19 Iowa 7 1 4 2 0 4 21 31

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 26 Idaho 7 6 1 0 0 12 36 24 Rapid City 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Wichita 9 3 5 1 0 7 29 39 Allen 7 3 4 0 0 6 24 35 Tulsa 7 2 4 1 0 5 24 27 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Orlando 3, South Carolina 1

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 6, Norfolk 5

Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

