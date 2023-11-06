All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|35
|21
|Norfolk
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|18
|Newfoundland
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|34
|Adirondack
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|14
|Worcester
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|23
|Maine
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|25
|Reading
|8
|1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|24
|38
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|32
|14
|Greenville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|15
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|16
|Orlando
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|19
|21
|South Carolina
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|27
|24
|Florida
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|19
|Savannah
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|24
|16
|Toledo
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|21
|10
|Fort Wayne
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|18
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|29
|25
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|23
|Indy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|19
|Iowa
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|18
|30
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|30
|22
|Idaho
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|36
|24
|Rapid City
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|25
|Wichita
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|29
|39
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|24
|27
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Allen
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|20
|32
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Newfoundland 1
Maine 4, Norfolk 3
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2
Wheeling 7, Reading 4
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.