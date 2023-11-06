All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 8 7 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 8 7 1 0 0 14 35 21 Norfolk 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 18 Newfoundland 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 34 Adirondack 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14 Worcester 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 23 Maine 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 25 Reading 8 1 5 1 1 4 24 38

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 6 6 0 0 0 12 32 14 Greenville 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 15 Jacksonville 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 16 Orlando 7 3 3 0 1 7 19 21 South Carolina 7 3 3 1 0 7 27 24 Florida 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 19 Savannah 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 5 4 1 0 0 8 24 16 Toledo 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 10 Fort Wayne 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 18 Cincinnati 6 3 3 0 0 6 29 25 Kalamazoo 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 23 Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 19 Iowa 6 0 4 2 0 2 18 30

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 8 7 1 0 0 14 30 22 Idaho 7 6 1 0 0 12 36 24 Rapid City 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Wichita 9 3 5 1 0 7 29 39 Tulsa 7 2 4 1 0 5 24 27 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Allen 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Newfoundland 1

Maine 4, Norfolk 3

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 7, Reading 4

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

