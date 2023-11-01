All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 5 4 1 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 5 4 1 0 0 8 24 17 Newfoundland 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 23 Norfolk 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 12 Worcester 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 16 Reading 5 1 2 1 1 4 16 23 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Adirondack 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 9

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 4 4 0 0 0 8 23 9 Jacksonville 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 5 Florida 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 11 Greenville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 12 South Carolina 4 2 2 0 0 4 20 15 Orlando 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 17 Savannah 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10 Fort Wayne 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12 Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 19 Toledo 2 1 0 1 0 3 11 5 Cincinnati 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 17 Iowa 4 0 3 1 0 1 10 16

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 14 Idaho 5 4 1 0 0 8 27 17 Wichita 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 30 Rapid City 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 15 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Allen 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 22 Tulsa 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Greenville 4

Florida 4, Orlando 0

Idaho 8, Wichita 2

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

