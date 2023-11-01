All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|24
|17
|Newfoundland
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Norfolk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|12
|Worcester
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|16
|Reading
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|16
|23
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Adirondack
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|23
|9
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Florida
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Greenville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|12
|South Carolina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|20
|15
|Orlando
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|11
|17
|Savannah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Toledo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|11
|5
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|17
|Iowa
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|16
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|14
|Idaho
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|27
|17
|Wichita
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|30
|Rapid City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Allen
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|22
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Greenville 4
Florida 4, Orlando 0
Idaho 8, Wichita 2
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.
Friday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
