Draw for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs: Path A Semifinals March 21 Poland…

Listen now to WTOP News

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs:

Path A

Semifinals

March 21

Poland vs. Estonia

Wales vs. Finland

Final

March 26

Wales or Finland vs. Poland or Estonia

Path B

Semifinals

March 21

Israel vs. Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine

Final

March 26

Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine vs. Israel or Iceland

Path C

Semifinals

March 21

Georgia vs. Luxembourg

Greece vs. Kazakhstan

Final

March 26

Georgia or Luxembourg vs. Greece or Kazakhstan

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.