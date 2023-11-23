Live Radio
Draw for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 6:22 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs:

Path A

Semifinals

March 21

Poland vs. Estonia

Wales vs. Finland

Final

March 26

Wales or Finland vs. Poland or Estonia

Path B

Semifinals

March 21

Israel vs. Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine

Final

March 26

Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine vs. Israel or Iceland

Path C

Semifinals

March 21

Georgia vs. Luxembourg

Greece vs. Kazakhstan

Final

March 26

Georgia or Luxembourg vs. Greece or Kazakhstan

