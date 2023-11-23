Draw for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the 2024 European Championship qualifying playoffs:
Path A
Semifinals
March 21
Poland vs. Estonia
Wales vs. Finland
Final
March 26
Wales or Finland vs. Poland or Estonia
Path B
Semifinals
March 21
Israel vs. Iceland
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine
Final
March 26
Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine vs. Israel or Iceland
Path C
Semifinals
March 21
Georgia vs. Luxembourg
Greece vs. Kazakhstan
Final
March 26
Georgia or Luxembourg vs. Greece or Kazakhstan
___
