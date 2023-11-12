Dimarco scores long-range wonder goal for Inter and breathes a sigh of relief

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco unleashed a strike from near the halfway line and then breathed a…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco unleashed a strike from near the halfway line and then breathed a sigh of relief when the ball hit the back of the net.

The 26-year-old Dimarco collected the ball just inside his own half and took a few steps forward before letting fly to score an incredible opening goal that had San Siro on its feet on Sunday.

The diagonal shot set Inter on the way to a 2-0 victory over Frosinone and back to the top of Serie A.

“At the start, I saw (teammate) Denzel (Dumfries), then I saw the goalkeeper off the line. At the end, thank God it went in, otherwise I would’ve got more insults than I could even imagine,” Dimarco said. “It is certainly one of my best goals.”

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer put his hands on his head in disbelief at the first-half goal, while coach Simone Inzaghi turned round and beamed broadly at his bench.

Frosinone goalkeeper — and lifelong Inter fan — Stefano Turati backpedaled furiously but was left sprawling on his back as the ball sailed into the net.

“It was a stunning goal from Dimarco, and it’s something we’ve got used to seeing from him in training,” Inzaghi said.

“It’s the kind of goal you rarely see (in matches).”

