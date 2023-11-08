De Jong’s early goal helps PSV Eindhoven past Lens 1-0 in the Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk De Jong scored early and PSV Eindhoven beat Lens 1-0 on Wednesday for the Dutch…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk De Jong scored early and PSV Eindhoven beat Lens 1-0 on Wednesday for the Dutch team’s first Champions League group-stage victory in eight years.

De Jong headed in Johan Bakayoko’s cross in the 12th minute and the French club lost for the first time this campaign.

“It’s the highest stage of football so I’ll cherish this one but it was a team effort,” De Jong said after being named player of the match.

Morgan Guilavogui was close to equalizing for Lens, hitting the post late in the game, but he was sent off in stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card.

Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-0 to cement the Premier League team’s position atop Group B with nine points and two games to go. PSV and Lens are tied for second with five points each. Sevilla has two at the bottom.

The Dutch club is unbeaten in its last six games in all competitions.

Despite the first defeat, Lens still has a chance to make the knockout stage for the first time. It’s the third appearance for the club from northern France.

“We’re proud of getting to five points (overall), and we could have got more tonight, but that’s part of the game,” Lens forward Florian Sotoca told Canal+.

___

AP soccer: apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.