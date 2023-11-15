Crosby nets 16th career hat trick to lift Penguins to 5-3 win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby recorded his 16th career hat trick to rally the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Columbus…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby recorded his 16th career hat trick to rally the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 for their fifth straight win on Tuesday night.

Crosby extended his point streak to nine games with the 558th, 559th and 560th goals of his career. Jake Guentzel and Erik Karlsson each contributed a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots in his fourth consecutive win.

Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Alexandre Texier scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 38 shots for Columbus, which has lost six straight.

Pittsburgh has points in 10-straight games against the Blue Jackets, dating to Dec. 12, 2019.

BRUINS 5, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to lead Boston to the victory over Buffalo.

Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm all scored their first goals of the season and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Bruins, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

The Bruins jumped to a 5-0 lead before Victor Olofsson scored two goals for Buffalo. Devon Levi made 13 saves on 18 shots before he was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 14 saves.

CAPITALS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Strome scored his team-leading seventh goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped all 35 shots he faced and Washington beat defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.

Connor McMichael scored an empty-netter in the final minute, and Beck Malenstyn added the exclamation point with Logan Thompson back in goal seconds later.

The Capitals have won three in a row and seven of their past nine despite being one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams and having the worst power play, which went 0 for 3 against Vegas to drop to 7.3% this season.

STARS 4, COYOTES 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored on a feed from Tyler Seguin 42 seconds into overtime to lead Dallas to the win over Arizona.

Duchene and Seguin each had a goal and an assist and Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who won their fourth in a row.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas, which increased its lead in the Central Division to five points over Colorado.

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Jason Zucker scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka, 0-5-1 on his last six games, stopped 30 shots.

BLUES 5, LIGHTNING 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Jakub Vrana scored 19 seconds apart in the second period, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves to help St. Louis shut out Tampa Bay.

Colton Parayko and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Blues, who have won three straight.

Binnington earned his first shutout of the season and the 13th of his career.

Robert Thomas, the Blues’ leading scorer, has registered at least one point in seven straight games with five goals and six assists.

FLAMES 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary scored goals, Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves and Calgary defeated Montreal.

Markstrom earned his third win of the season in his first start in a week due to an upper-body injury.

Gustav Lindstrom scored the lone goal for Montreal, which lost its second in a row. Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves.

DUCKS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored with 3:51 remaining to lead Anaheim to the victory over Nashville.

With time winding down, Urho Vaakanainen sent a slap shot from the left point toward the Nashville net that deflected off Henrique and past goalie Juuse Saros. The goal was initially credited to Vaakanainen, but later changed to Henrique.

Radko Gudas had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fighting major, and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim, which has won five consecutive road games. John Gibson made 29 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Saros made 17 saves for the reeling Predators, losers of four straight and six of their last seven.

JETS 6, DEVILS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to propel Winnipeg to the victory over New Jersey.

Connor now has 13 goals this season, tying him for most goals with Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a pair of goals and Cole Perfetti scored once and added an assist. Morgan Barron also had a goal and Josh Morrissey contributed four assists, tying a franchise record for assists in a game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

Timo Meier, John Marino and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and Kevin Stenlund scored 1:03 apart in the third period and Florida rallied past San Jose for their fifth straight win.

Sam Reinhart, Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida, which beat San Jose for the 10th consecutive time.

Reinhart added an assist for his fifth straight multi-point game. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games.

Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin scored 1:10 apart earlier in the third to give San Jose a 3-2 lead. Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a member of the Sharks.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.