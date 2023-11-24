Corey Perry sits again as Blackhawks remain quiet about forward’s status

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry is a healthy scratch for Chicago’s game against Toronto on Friday, and Blackhawks coach Luke…

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry is a healthy scratch for Chicago’s game against Toronto on Friday, and Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson is declining to provide any update on the forward’s status with the team.

The 38-year-old Perry has four goals and five assists in 16 games in his first season with the team. He skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, and then was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus.

“He won’t be in the lineup today,” Richardson said before the matchup with the Maple Leafs, “and I’m unable to give any more information at this time.”

Asked if Perry’s absence was his decision or coming from above him, Richardson responded: “That’s just going to be kept internal for now in the organization. Hopefully we’ll be able to give updates soon, but we can’t give a timeline on that.”

Perry was acquired in a June trade with Tampa Bay. He then agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks.

Perry’s continued absence comes with the Blackhawks dealing with a rash of injuries among their forwards. Taylor Hall (right knee) and Andreas Athanasiou (groin) were placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

