CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
x-advanced to second round
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 9 5 10
Galatasaray 4 1 2 1 6 7 5
Manchester United 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Copenhagen 4 0 2 2 3 5 1
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Galatasaray (Turkey) 2, Copenhagen (Denmark) 2

Bayern Munich (England) 4, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Copenhagen 1, Bayern Munich 2

Manchester United 2, Galatasaray 3

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray 1, Bayern Munich 3

Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bayern Munich 2, Galatasaray 1

Copenhagen 4, Manchester United 3

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
Lens 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
Sevilla 4 0 3 1 4 5 3
PSV Eindhoven 4 0 3 1 3 7 3
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Arsenal (England) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Sevilla (Spain) 1, Lens (France) 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Lens 2, Arsenal 1

PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 2

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Lens 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Sevilla 1, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Arsenal 2, Sevilla 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Lens 0

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

PSV vs. Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 6 3 10
Napoli 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Braga 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Union Berlin 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Union Berlin (Germany) 0

Braga (Portugal) 1, Napoli (Italy) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Union Berlin 2, Braga 3

Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Braga 1, Real Madrid 2

Union Berlin 0, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Napoli 1, Union Berlin 1

Real Madrid 3, Braga 0

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Braga vs. Union Berlin, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Real Sociedad 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
x-Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Red Bull Salzburg 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Benfica 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Salzburg (Austria) 2

Real Sociedad (Spain) 1, Inter Milan (Italy) 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Salzburg 0, Real Sociedad 2

Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Inter Milan 2, Salzburg 1

Benfica 0, Real Sociedad 1

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Real Sociedad 3, Benfica 1

Salzburg 0, Inter Milan 1

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Benfica vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Inter Milan vs. Real Sociedad, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Atlético Madrid 5 3 2 0 15 6 11
x-Lazio 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
Feyenoord 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
Glasgow Celtic 5 0 1 4 3 14 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0

Lazio (Italy) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Oct 4

Atlético Madrid 3, Feyenoord 2

Glasgow Celtic 1, Lazio 2

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Feyenoord 3, Lazio 1

Glasgow Celtic 2, Atlético Madrid 2

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Atlético Madrid 6, Glasgow Celtic 0

Lazio 1, Feyenoord 0

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Lazio 2, Glasgow Celtic 0

Feyenoord 1, Atlético Madrid 3

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Atlético Madrid vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
Paris Saint-Germain 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Newcastle 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
AC Milan 5 1 2 2 3 7 5
Tuesday, Sept. 19

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Newcastle (England) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Oct 4

Borussia Dortmund 0, AC Milan 0

Newcastle 4, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Newcastle 0, Borussia Dortmund 1

Paris Saint-Germain 3, AC Milan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Borussia Dortmund 2, Newcastle 0

AC Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Nov. 28

AC Milan 1, Borussia Dortmund 3

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Newcastle 1

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 5 5 0 0 15 5 15
x-Leipzig 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
Young Boys 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
Red Star Belgrade 5 0 1 4 5 12 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Leipzig (Germany) 3

Manchester City (England) 3, Red Star (Serbia) 1

Wednesday, Oct 4

Leipzig 1, Manchester City 3

Red Star Belgrade 2, Young Boys 2

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Leipzig 3, Red Star Belgrade 1

Young Boys 1, Manchester City 3

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Manchester City 3, Young Boys 0

Red Star Belgrade 1, Leipzig 2

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Manchester City 3, Leipzig 2

Young Boys 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Barcelona 5 4 0 1 10 3 12
Porto 5 3 0 2 10 5 9
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
Antwerp 5 0 0 5 3 15 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Antwerp (Belgium) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Porto (Portugal) 3

Wednesday, Oct 4

Antwerp 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

Porto 0, Barcelona 1

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Barcelona 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Antwerp 1, Porto 4

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Barcelona 0

Porto 2, Antwerp 0

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Antwerp 0

Barcelona 2, Porto 1

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Antwerp vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up