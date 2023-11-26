CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 6 2 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 6 2 0 0 17 29 24 6 6 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 0 0 15 25 17 7 6 1 Bemidji St. 4 4 0 0 13 25 30 5 9 0 N. Michigan 4 4 0 0 12 22 26 6 7 1 Lake Superior St. 4 4 0 0 11 28 27 7 7 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3 3 0 0 9 24 18 5 6 1 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 14 13 4 7 1 Bowling Green 2 6 0 0 7 21 26 4 10 0 Ferris St. 2 4 0 0 5 12 19 4 7 1

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 2, Bowling Green 0

Omaha 5, Augustana Vikings 2

North Dakota 5, Bemidji St. 0

Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2

Lake Superior St. 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. RPI at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

