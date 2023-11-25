CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 2 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 2 0 0 15 24 14 7 5 1 Michigan Tech 5 2 0 0 14 26 22 5 6 3 Bemidji St. 4 4 0 0 13 25 30 5 8 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3 2 0 0 9 22 15 5 5 1 N. Michigan 3 4 0 0 9 20 26 5 7 1 Lake Superior St. 3 4 0 0 8 25 26 6 7 0 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 14 13 4 6 1 Bowling Green 2 5 0 0 7 21 24 4 9 0 Ferris St. 2 4 0 0 5 12 19 4 7 1

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 6, N. Michigan 2

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Lake Superior St. 2

Omaha 2, Augustana Vikings 1

North Dakota 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

