CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|25
|30
|5
|7
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|20
|12
|6
|5
|1
|Michigan Tech
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|23
|20
|4
|6
|3
|N. Michigan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|18
|20
|5
|6
|1
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|12
|5
|4
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|22
|6
|6
|0
|Augustana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|14
|13
|4
|5
|1
|Ferris St.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|12
|19
|4
|7
|1
|Bowling Green
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|15
|22
|3
|9
|0
___
Friday’s Games
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 8
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 14
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
