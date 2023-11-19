CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 4 4 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 4 4 0 0 13 25 30 5 7 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 0 0 12 20 12 6 5 1 Michigan Tech 4 2 0 0 12 23 20 4 6 3 N. Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 18 20 5 6 1 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3 1 0 0 8 20 12 5 4 1 Lake Superior St. 3 3 0 0 8 23 22 6 6 0 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 14 13 4 5 1 Ferris St. 2 4 0 0 5 12 19 4 7 1 Bowling Green 1 5 0 0 4 15 22 3 9 0

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 3, Alaska-Fairbanks 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 7, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 6

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

