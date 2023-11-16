CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 0 0 12 20 12 6 5 1 Bemidji St. 3 3 0 0 10 17 19 4 6 0 N. Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 18 20 3 6 1 Michigan Tech 3 1 0 0 8 18 15 3 5 3 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 14 13 4 5 1 Lake Superior St. 2 2 0 0 6 16 14 5 5 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2 0 0 0 5 9 4 4 3 1 Ferris St. 1 3 0 0 3 7 14 3 6 1 Bowling Green 0 4 0 0 0 7 15 2 8 0

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska-Fairbanks at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Omaha at Baxter Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

