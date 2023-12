All Times Eastern PLAYOFFS Saturday, Nov.4 Division Semifinals East: Montreal 27, Hamilton 12 West: British Columbia 41, Calgary 30 Saturday,…

All Times Eastern PLAYOFFS Saturday, Nov.4 Division Semifinals

East: Montreal 27, Hamilton 12

West: British Columbia 41, Calgary 30

Saturday, Nov. 11 Division Finals

East: Montreal 38, Toronto 17.

West: Winnipeg 24, British Columbia 13

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario 110th Grey Cup At Hamilton

Montreal 28, Winnipeg 24

