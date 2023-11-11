Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

Saturday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
Third Round
|Alex Noren
|61-66-67—194
|Camilo Villegas
|67-63-65—195
|Ryan Moore
|65-64-67—196
|Matti Schmid
|64-67-65—196
|Stewart Cink
|64-67-66—197
|Kramer Hickok
|67-65-66—198
|Satoshi Kodaira
|64-65-69—198
|Adam Scott
|65-67-66—198
|Vince Whaley
|63-70-65—198
|Carl Yuan
|70-63-65—198
|Adam Long
|66-68-65—199
|Taylor Pendrith
|65-68-66—199
|Dylan Wu
|63-69-67—199
|Ryan Brehm
|64-65-71—200
|David Lipsky
|67-66-67—200
|D.A. Points
|64-67-69—200
|Davis Riley
|64-68-68—200
|Akshay Bhatia
|65-66-70—201
|Lucas Herbert
|66-71-64—201
|Mark Hubbard
|68-65-68—201
|Patton Kizzire
|69-66-66—201
|Justin Lower
|67-67-67—201
|Peter Malnati
|71-66-64—201
|Ben Martin
|65-70-66—201
|Ryan Palmer
|67-68-66—201
|Doc Redman
|65-66-70—201
|Austin Smotherman
|64-68-69—201
|Brendon Todd
|65-66-70—201
|Austin Cook
|68-66-68—202
|Robert Garrigus
|63-72-67—202
|Brian Gay
|67-68-67—202
|Sean O’Hair
|68-68-66—202
|Scott Piercy
|68-66-68—202
|Kevin Roy
|64-70-68—202
|Brandon Wu
|68-68-66—202
|Tyson Alexander
|68-67-68—203
|Fred Biondi
|68-64-71—203
|Ben Griffin
|71-63-69—203
|Luke List
|69-68-66—203
|Kyle Westmoreland
|65-69-69—203
|Cody Gribble
|69-64-71—204
|Charley Hoffman
|65-69-70—204
|Andrew Novak
|67-70-67—204
|Kyle Stanley
|68-69-67—204
|Brian Stuard
|70-64-70—204
|Wesley Bryan
|73-64-68—205
|Brice Garnett
|69-68-68—205
|Russell Knox
|67-67-71—205
|Kelly Kraft
|65-68-72—205
|Martin Laird
|67-69-69—205
|Andrew Landry
|66-69-70—205
|Augusto Nunez
|69-68-68—205
|D.J. Trahan
|63-70-72—205
|Ryan Armour
|66-71-69—206
|George Bryan
|69-68-69—206
|Kevin Chappell
|69-66-71—206
|Nick Hardy
|68-68-70—206
|Greg Koch
|66-71-69—206
|Max McGreevy
|70-65-71—206
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69-68-69—206
|Matthias Schwab
|67-67-72—206
|Alex Smalley
|68-69-69—206
|Kevin Stadler
|65-72-69—206
|Robert Streb
|67-70-69—206
|Richy Werenski
|72-65-69—206
|Kevin Yu
|71-63-72—206
|Lanto Griffin
|70-67-70—207
|William McGirt
|70-67-70—207
|Troy Merritt
|69-67-71—207
|Martin Contini
|73-64-71—208
|Zecheng Dou
|69-67-72—208
|Nicolas Echavarria
|66-70-72—208
|Lucas Glover
|70-65-73—208
|Peter Kuest
|68-67-73—208
|Jim Herman
|69-68-72—209
|David Lingmerth
|68-66-75—209
|Cameron Percy
|72-64-73—209
|Ted Potter Jr.
|70-67-72—209
|Nick Watney
|68-67-74—209
|Ryan Gerard
|64-72-75—211
|Martin Trainer
|70-67-76—213
