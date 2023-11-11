Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

Saturday At Port Royal Golf Course Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda Purse: $6.5 million Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71 Third Round Alex Noren…

Saturday

At Port Royal Golf Course

Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Third Round

Alex Noren 61-66-67—194 Camilo Villegas 67-63-65—195 Ryan Moore 65-64-67—196 Matti Schmid 64-67-65—196 Stewart Cink 64-67-66—197 Kramer Hickok 67-65-66—198 Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69—198 Adam Scott 65-67-66—198 Vince Whaley 63-70-65—198 Carl Yuan 70-63-65—198 Adam Long 66-68-65—199 Taylor Pendrith 65-68-66—199 Dylan Wu 63-69-67—199 Ryan Brehm 64-65-71—200 David Lipsky 67-66-67—200 D.A. Points 64-67-69—200 Davis Riley 64-68-68—200 Akshay Bhatia 65-66-70—201 Lucas Herbert 66-71-64—201 Mark Hubbard 68-65-68—201 Patton Kizzire 69-66-66—201 Justin Lower 67-67-67—201 Peter Malnati 71-66-64—201 Ben Martin 65-70-66—201 Ryan Palmer 67-68-66—201 Doc Redman 65-66-70—201 Austin Smotherman 64-68-69—201 Brendon Todd 65-66-70—201 Austin Cook 68-66-68—202 Robert Garrigus 63-72-67—202 Brian Gay 67-68-67—202 Sean O’Hair 68-68-66—202 Scott Piercy 68-66-68—202 Kevin Roy 64-70-68—202 Brandon Wu 68-68-66—202 Tyson Alexander 68-67-68—203 Fred Biondi 68-64-71—203 Ben Griffin 71-63-69—203 Luke List 69-68-66—203 Kyle Westmoreland 65-69-69—203 Cody Gribble 69-64-71—204 Charley Hoffman 65-69-70—204 Andrew Novak 67-70-67—204 Kyle Stanley 68-69-67—204 Brian Stuard 70-64-70—204 Wesley Bryan 73-64-68—205 Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205 Russell Knox 67-67-71—205 Kelly Kraft 65-68-72—205 Martin Laird 67-69-69—205 Andrew Landry 66-69-70—205 Augusto Nunez 69-68-68—205 D.J. Trahan 63-70-72—205 Ryan Armour 66-71-69—206 George Bryan 69-68-69—206 Kevin Chappell 69-66-71—206 Nick Hardy 68-68-70—206 Greg Koch 66-71-69—206 Max McGreevy 70-65-71—206 Seung-Yul Noh 69-68-69—206 Matthias Schwab 67-67-72—206 Alex Smalley 68-69-69—206 Kevin Stadler 65-72-69—206 Robert Streb 67-70-69—206 Richy Werenski 72-65-69—206 Kevin Yu 71-63-72—206 Lanto Griffin 70-67-70—207 William McGirt 70-67-70—207 Troy Merritt 69-67-71—207 Martin Contini 73-64-71—208 Zecheng Dou 69-67-72—208 Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-72—208 Lucas Glover 70-65-73—208 Peter Kuest 68-67-73—208 Jim Herman 69-68-72—209 David Lingmerth 68-66-75—209 Cameron Percy 72-64-73—209 Ted Potter Jr. 70-67-72—209 Nick Watney 68-67-74—209 Ryan Gerard 64-72-75—211 Martin Trainer 70-67-76—213

