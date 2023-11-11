Live Radio
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 2:10 PM

Saturday

At Port Royal Golf Course

Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Third Round

Alex Noren 61-66-67—194
Camilo Villegas 67-63-65—195
Ryan Moore 65-64-67—196
Matti Schmid 64-67-65—196
Stewart Cink 64-67-66—197
Kramer Hickok 67-65-66—198
Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69—198
Adam Scott 65-67-66—198
Vince Whaley 63-70-65—198
Carl Yuan 70-63-65—198
Adam Long 66-68-65—199
Taylor Pendrith 65-68-66—199
Dylan Wu 63-69-67—199
Ryan Brehm 64-65-71—200
David Lipsky 67-66-67—200
D.A. Points 64-67-69—200
Davis Riley 64-68-68—200
Akshay Bhatia 65-66-70—201
Lucas Herbert 66-71-64—201
Mark Hubbard 68-65-68—201
Patton Kizzire 69-66-66—201
Justin Lower 67-67-67—201
Peter Malnati 71-66-64—201
Ben Martin 65-70-66—201
Ryan Palmer 67-68-66—201
Doc Redman 65-66-70—201
Austin Smotherman 64-68-69—201
Brendon Todd 65-66-70—201
Austin Cook 68-66-68—202
Robert Garrigus 63-72-67—202
Brian Gay 67-68-67—202
Sean O’Hair 68-68-66—202
Scott Piercy 68-66-68—202
Kevin Roy 64-70-68—202
Brandon Wu 68-68-66—202
Tyson Alexander 68-67-68—203
Fred Biondi 68-64-71—203
Ben Griffin 71-63-69—203
Luke List 69-68-66—203
Kyle Westmoreland 65-69-69—203
Cody Gribble 69-64-71—204
Charley Hoffman 65-69-70—204
Andrew Novak 67-70-67—204
Kyle Stanley 68-69-67—204
Brian Stuard 70-64-70—204
Wesley Bryan 73-64-68—205
Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205
Russell Knox 67-67-71—205
Kelly Kraft 65-68-72—205
Martin Laird 67-69-69—205
Andrew Landry 66-69-70—205
Augusto Nunez 69-68-68—205
D.J. Trahan 63-70-72—205
Ryan Armour 66-71-69—206
George Bryan 69-68-69—206
Kevin Chappell 69-66-71—206
Nick Hardy 68-68-70—206
Greg Koch 66-71-69—206
Max McGreevy 70-65-71—206
Seung-Yul Noh 69-68-69—206
Matthias Schwab 67-67-72—206
Alex Smalley 68-69-69—206
Kevin Stadler 65-72-69—206
Robert Streb 67-70-69—206
Richy Werenski 72-65-69—206
Kevin Yu 71-63-72—206
Lanto Griffin 70-67-70—207
William McGirt 70-67-70—207
Troy Merritt 69-67-71—207
Martin Contini 73-64-71—208
Zecheng Dou 69-67-72—208
Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-72—208
Lucas Glover 70-65-73—208
Peter Kuest 68-67-73—208
Jim Herman 69-68-72—209
David Lingmerth 68-66-75—209
Cameron Percy 72-64-73—209
Ted Potter Jr. 70-67-72—209
Nick Watney 68-67-74—209
Ryan Gerard 64-72-75—211
Martin Trainer 70-67-76—213

