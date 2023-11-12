Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

Sunday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
Final Round
|Camilo Villegas (500), $1,170,000
|67-63-65-65—260
|Alex Noren (300), $708,500
|61-66-67-68—262
|Matti Schmid (190), $448,500
|64-67-65-67—263
|Carl Yuan (135), $318,500
|70-63-65-66—264
|Ryan Moore (105), $251,063
|65-64-67-69—265
|Adam Scott (105), $251,063
|65-67-66-67—265
|Stewart Cink (90), $219,375
|64-67-66-69—266
|Tyson Alexander (75), $177,125
|68-67-68-64—267
|Ryan Palmer (75), $177,125
|67-68-66-66—267
|Taylor Pendrith (75), $177,125
|65-68-66-68—267
|Kevin Roy (75), $177,125
|64-70-68-65—267
|Vince Whaley (75), $177,125
|63-70-65-69—267
|Austin Cook (53), $113,054
|68-66-68-66—268
|Kramer Hickok (53), $113,054
|67-65-66-70—268
|Satoshi Kodaira (53), $113,054
|64-65-69-70—268
|David Lipsky (53), $113,054
|67-66-67-68—268
|Adam Long (53), $113,054
|66-68-65-69—268
|Doc Redman (53), $113,054
|65-66-70-67—268
|Fred Biondi (0), $113,054
|68-64-71-65—268
|Akshay Bhatia (39), $68,482
|65-66-70-68—269
|Ryan Brehm (39), $68,482
|64-65-71-69—269
|Mark Hubbard (39), $68,482
|68-65-68-68—269
|Luke List (39), $68,482
|69-68-66-66—269
|Justin Lower (39), $68,482
|67-67-67-68—269
|D.A. Points (39), $68,482
|64-67-69-69—269
|Brendon Todd (39), $68,482
|65-66-70-68—269
|Robert Garrigus (31), $48,425
|63-72-67-68—270
|Ben Martin (31), $48,425
|65-70-66-69—270
|Scott Piercy (31), $48,425
|68-66-68-68—270
|Brice Garnett (23), $38,954
|69-68-68-66—271
|Lucas Herbert (23), $38,954
|66-71-64-70—271
|Alex Smalley (23), $38,954
|68-69-69-65—271
|Kyle Stanley (23), $38,954
|68-69-67-67—271
|Brandon Wu (23), $38,954
|68-68-66-69—271
|Dylan Wu (23), $38,954
|63-69-67-72—271
|Kevin Yu (23), $38,954
|71-63-72-65—271
|Wesley Bryan (15), $27,625
|73-64-68-67—272
|Brian Gay (15), $27,625
|67-68-67-70—272
|Ben Griffin (15), $27,625
|71-63-69-69—272
|Patton Kizzire (15), $27,625
|69-66-66-71—272
|Peter Malnati (15), $27,625
|71-66-64-71—272
|Sean O’Hair (15), $27,625
|68-68-66-70—272
|Brian Stuard (15), $27,625
|70-64-70-68—272
|Kyle Westmoreland (15), $27,625
|65-69-69-69—272
|Kevin Chappell (9), $18,216
|69-66-71-67—273
|Cody Gribble (9), $18,216
|69-64-71-69—273
|Nick Hardy (9), $18,216
|68-68-70-67—273
|Charley Hoffman (9), $18,216
|65-69-70-69—273
|Andrew Landry (9), $18,216
|66-69-70-68—273
|Andrew Novak (9), $18,216
|67-70-67-69—273
|Davis Riley (9), $18,216
|64-68-68-73—273
|Lucas Glover (0), $18,216
|70-65-73-65—273
|Ryan Armour (6), $15,232
|66-71-69-68—274
|Lanto Griffin (6), $15,232
|70-67-70-67—274
|Kelly Kraft (6), $15,232
|65-68-72-69—274
|Max McGreevy (6), $15,232
|70-65-71-68—274
|Matthias Schwab (6), $15,232
|67-67-72-68—274
|Peter Kuest (0), $15,232
|68-67-73-66—274
|Martin Laird (4), $14,560
|67-69-69-70—275
|William McGirt (4), $14,560
|70-67-70-68—275
|Austin Smotherman (4), $14,560
|64-68-69-74—275
|D.J. Trahan (4), $14,560
|63-70-72-70—275
|Augusto Nunez (4), $14,170
|69-68-68-71—276
|Greg Koch (0), $14,170
|66-71-69-70—276
|Zecheng Dou (3), $13,780
|69-67-72-69—277
|Ted Potter Jr. (3), $13,780
|70-67-72-68—277
|Robert Streb (3), $13,780
|67-70-69-71—277
|Martin Contini (0), $13,780
|73-64-71-69—277
|Richy Werenski (3), $13,325
|72-65-69-72—278
|George Bryan (0), $13,325
|69-68-69-72—278
|Ryan Gerard (0), $13,325
|64-72-75-67—278
|Jim Herman (2), $12,870
|69-68-72-70—279
|Troy Merritt (2), $12,870
|69-67-71-72—279
|Seung-Yul Noh (2), $12,870
|69-68-69-73—279
|Cameron Percy (2), $12,870
|72-64-73-70—279
|Nicolas Echavarria (2), $12,350
|66-70-72-72—280
|Russell Knox (2), $12,350
|67-67-71-75—280
|David Lingmerth (2), $12,350
|68-66-75-71—280
|Kevin Stadler (2), $12,350
|65-72-69-74—280
|Nick Watney (2), $12,025
|68-67-74-73—282
|Martin Trainer (1), $11,895
|70-67-76-70—283
