Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

Sunday

At Port Royal Golf Course

Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Final Round

Camilo Villegas (500), $1,170,000 67-63-65-65—260 Alex Noren (300), $708,500 61-66-67-68—262 Matti Schmid (190), $448,500 64-67-65-67—263 Carl Yuan (135), $318,500 70-63-65-66—264 Ryan Moore (105), $251,063 65-64-67-69—265 Adam Scott (105), $251,063 65-67-66-67—265 Stewart Cink (90), $219,375 64-67-66-69—266 Tyson Alexander (75), $177,125 68-67-68-64—267 Ryan Palmer (75), $177,125 67-68-66-66—267 Taylor Pendrith (75), $177,125 65-68-66-68—267 Kevin Roy (75), $177,125 64-70-68-65—267 Vince Whaley (75), $177,125 63-70-65-69—267 Austin Cook (53), $113,054 68-66-68-66—268 Kramer Hickok (53), $113,054 67-65-66-70—268 Satoshi Kodaira (53), $113,054 64-65-69-70—268 David Lipsky (53), $113,054 67-66-67-68—268 Adam Long (53), $113,054 66-68-65-69—268 Doc Redman (53), $113,054 65-66-70-67—268 Fred Biondi (0), $113,054 68-64-71-65—268 Akshay Bhatia (39), $68,482 65-66-70-68—269 Ryan Brehm (39), $68,482 64-65-71-69—269 Mark Hubbard (39), $68,482 68-65-68-68—269 Luke List (39), $68,482 69-68-66-66—269 Justin Lower (39), $68,482 67-67-67-68—269 D.A. Points (39), $68,482 64-67-69-69—269 Brendon Todd (39), $68,482 65-66-70-68—269 Robert Garrigus (31), $48,425 63-72-67-68—270 Ben Martin (31), $48,425 65-70-66-69—270 Scott Piercy (31), $48,425 68-66-68-68—270 Brice Garnett (23), $38,954 69-68-68-66—271 Lucas Herbert (23), $38,954 66-71-64-70—271 Alex Smalley (23), $38,954 68-69-69-65—271 Kyle Stanley (23), $38,954 68-69-67-67—271 Brandon Wu (23), $38,954 68-68-66-69—271 Dylan Wu (23), $38,954 63-69-67-72—271 Kevin Yu (23), $38,954 71-63-72-65—271 Wesley Bryan (15), $27,625 73-64-68-67—272 Brian Gay (15), $27,625 67-68-67-70—272 Ben Griffin (15), $27,625 71-63-69-69—272 Patton Kizzire (15), $27,625 69-66-66-71—272 Peter Malnati (15), $27,625 71-66-64-71—272 Sean O’Hair (15), $27,625 68-68-66-70—272 Brian Stuard (15), $27,625 70-64-70-68—272 Kyle Westmoreland (15), $27,625 65-69-69-69—272 Kevin Chappell (9), $18,216 69-66-71-67—273 Cody Gribble (9), $18,216 69-64-71-69—273 Nick Hardy (9), $18,216 68-68-70-67—273 Charley Hoffman (9), $18,216 65-69-70-69—273 Andrew Landry (9), $18,216 66-69-70-68—273 Andrew Novak (9), $18,216 67-70-67-69—273 Davis Riley (9), $18,216 64-68-68-73—273 Lucas Glover (0), $18,216 70-65-73-65—273 Ryan Armour (6), $15,232 66-71-69-68—274 Lanto Griffin (6), $15,232 70-67-70-67—274 Kelly Kraft (6), $15,232 65-68-72-69—274 Max McGreevy (6), $15,232 70-65-71-68—274 Matthias Schwab (6), $15,232 67-67-72-68—274 Peter Kuest (0), $15,232 68-67-73-66—274 Martin Laird (4), $14,560 67-69-69-70—275 William McGirt (4), $14,560 70-67-70-68—275 Austin Smotherman (4), $14,560 64-68-69-74—275 D.J. Trahan (4), $14,560 63-70-72-70—275 Augusto Nunez (4), $14,170 69-68-68-71—276 Greg Koch (0), $14,170 66-71-69-70—276 Zecheng Dou (3), $13,780 69-67-72-69—277 Ted Potter Jr. (3), $13,780 70-67-72-68—277 Robert Streb (3), $13,780 67-70-69-71—277 Martin Contini (0), $13,780 73-64-71-69—277 Richy Werenski (3), $13,325 72-65-69-72—278 George Bryan (0), $13,325 69-68-69-72—278 Ryan Gerard (0), $13,325 64-72-75-67—278 Jim Herman (2), $12,870 69-68-72-70—279 Troy Merritt (2), $12,870 69-67-71-72—279 Seung-Yul Noh (2), $12,870 69-68-69-73—279 Cameron Percy (2), $12,870 72-64-73-70—279 Nicolas Echavarria (2), $12,350 66-70-72-72—280 Russell Knox (2), $12,350 67-67-71-75—280 David Lingmerth (2), $12,350 68-66-75-71—280 Kevin Stadler (2), $12,350 65-72-69-74—280 Nick Watney (2), $12,025 68-67-74-73—282 Martin Trainer (1), $11,895 70-67-76-70—283

