Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 4:32 PM

Sunday

At Port Royal Golf Course

Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Final Round

Camilo Villegas (500), $1,170,000 67-63-65-65—260
Alex Noren (300), $708,500 61-66-67-68—262
Matti Schmid (190), $448,500 64-67-65-67—263
Carl Yuan (135), $318,500 70-63-65-66—264
Ryan Moore (105), $251,063 65-64-67-69—265
Adam Scott (105), $251,063 65-67-66-67—265
Stewart Cink (90), $219,375 64-67-66-69—266
Tyson Alexander (75), $177,125 68-67-68-64—267
Ryan Palmer (75), $177,125 67-68-66-66—267
Taylor Pendrith (75), $177,125 65-68-66-68—267
Kevin Roy (75), $177,125 64-70-68-65—267
Vince Whaley (75), $177,125 63-70-65-69—267
Austin Cook (53), $113,054 68-66-68-66—268
Kramer Hickok (53), $113,054 67-65-66-70—268
Satoshi Kodaira (53), $113,054 64-65-69-70—268
David Lipsky (53), $113,054 67-66-67-68—268
Adam Long (53), $113,054 66-68-65-69—268
Doc Redman (53), $113,054 65-66-70-67—268
Fred Biondi (0), $113,054 68-64-71-65—268
Akshay Bhatia (39), $68,482 65-66-70-68—269
Ryan Brehm (39), $68,482 64-65-71-69—269
Mark Hubbard (39), $68,482 68-65-68-68—269
Luke List (39), $68,482 69-68-66-66—269
Justin Lower (39), $68,482 67-67-67-68—269
D.A. Points (39), $68,482 64-67-69-69—269
Brendon Todd (39), $68,482 65-66-70-68—269
Robert Garrigus (31), $48,425 63-72-67-68—270
Ben Martin (31), $48,425 65-70-66-69—270
Scott Piercy (31), $48,425 68-66-68-68—270
Brice Garnett (23), $38,954 69-68-68-66—271
Lucas Herbert (23), $38,954 66-71-64-70—271
Alex Smalley (23), $38,954 68-69-69-65—271
Kyle Stanley (23), $38,954 68-69-67-67—271
Brandon Wu (23), $38,954 68-68-66-69—271
Dylan Wu (23), $38,954 63-69-67-72—271
Kevin Yu (23), $38,954 71-63-72-65—271
Wesley Bryan (15), $27,625 73-64-68-67—272
Brian Gay (15), $27,625 67-68-67-70—272
Ben Griffin (15), $27,625 71-63-69-69—272
Patton Kizzire (15), $27,625 69-66-66-71—272
Peter Malnati (15), $27,625 71-66-64-71—272
Sean O’Hair (15), $27,625 68-68-66-70—272
Brian Stuard (15), $27,625 70-64-70-68—272
Kyle Westmoreland (15), $27,625 65-69-69-69—272
Kevin Chappell (9), $18,216 69-66-71-67—273
Cody Gribble (9), $18,216 69-64-71-69—273
Nick Hardy (9), $18,216 68-68-70-67—273
Charley Hoffman (9), $18,216 65-69-70-69—273
Andrew Landry (9), $18,216 66-69-70-68—273
Andrew Novak (9), $18,216 67-70-67-69—273
Davis Riley (9), $18,216 64-68-68-73—273
Lucas Glover (0), $18,216 70-65-73-65—273
Ryan Armour (6), $15,232 66-71-69-68—274
Lanto Griffin (6), $15,232 70-67-70-67—274
Kelly Kraft (6), $15,232 65-68-72-69—274
Max McGreevy (6), $15,232 70-65-71-68—274
Matthias Schwab (6), $15,232 67-67-72-68—274
Peter Kuest (0), $15,232 68-67-73-66—274
Martin Laird (4), $14,560 67-69-69-70—275
William McGirt (4), $14,560 70-67-70-68—275
Austin Smotherman (4), $14,560 64-68-69-74—275
D.J. Trahan (4), $14,560 63-70-72-70—275
Augusto Nunez (4), $14,170 69-68-68-71—276
Greg Koch (0), $14,170 66-71-69-70—276
Zecheng Dou (3), $13,780 69-67-72-69—277
Ted Potter Jr. (3), $13,780 70-67-72-68—277
Robert Streb (3), $13,780 67-70-69-71—277
Martin Contini (0), $13,780 73-64-71-69—277
Richy Werenski (3), $13,325 72-65-69-72—278
George Bryan (0), $13,325 69-68-69-72—278
Ryan Gerard (0), $13,325 64-72-75-67—278
Jim Herman (2), $12,870 69-68-72-70—279
Troy Merritt (2), $12,870 69-67-71-72—279
Seung-Yul Noh (2), $12,870 69-68-69-73—279
Cameron Percy (2), $12,870 72-64-73-70—279
Nicolas Echavarria (2), $12,350 66-70-72-72—280
Russell Knox (2), $12,350 67-67-71-75—280
David Lingmerth (2), $12,350 68-66-75-71—280
Kevin Stadler (2), $12,350 65-72-69-74—280
Nick Watney (2), $12,025 68-67-74-73—282
Martin Trainer (1), $11,895 70-67-76-70—283

Sports
