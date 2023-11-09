Burnley and South Africa striker Lyle Foster takes time away from soccer due to mental-health issues

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley striker Lyle Foster is taking an indefinite period away from soccer because of mental-health problems.…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley striker Lyle Foster is taking an indefinite period away from soccer because of mental-health problems.

The South Africa international is in the care of specialists, Burnley said Thursday, after he told the Premier League club he has had a recurrence of issues around his mental well-being.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said the club was offering Foster “access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs.”

“We are wishing him to be in a better place by the time he is ready to come back to us,” Kompany said.

Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club Westerlo in January and helped the northwest team gain promotion to the Premier League. He has scored three goals in seven league appearances this season and was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in September.

The 23-year-old Foster’s last appearance was in the 3-0 loss at Brentford on Oct. 21.

Burnley said more than 75% of professional soccer players have experienced some kind of mental-health issue according to figures from the Professional Footballers’ Association, England’s top players’ union.

