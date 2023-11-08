Live Radio
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for 2nd technical foul against Pistons

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 9:59 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter for his second technical foul Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo apparently got the second technical for taunting a defender after a dunk that put the Bucks up 73-60 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo was called for his first technical with just under four minutes left in the first half.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points — on 6-of-16 shooting — and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

