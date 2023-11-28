Blue Jackets send Atlantic Division-leading Bruins to third straight loss with 5-2 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-2…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over Boston on Monday night, handing the Bruins their third straight loss.

Dmitri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus, and Boone Jenner added two assists. Spencer Martin stopped 31 shots as the Blue Jackets won for the third time in four games.

Matthew Poitras and John Beecher scored for Boston and Jeremy Swayman stopped 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Linus Ullmark, who finished with 19 saves.

The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins hadn’t lost three consecutive games since April 2022.

SABRES 5, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 shots as Buffalo beat first-place New York.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, J.J. Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored and Owen Power added two assists as the Sabres bounced back from a 7-2 loss at New Jersey two nights earlier.

Mika Zibanejad scored for New York, which was 13-1-1 in its previous 15 games. The Rangers, coming off a 7-4 win against Boston on Saturday hadn’t lost at home since Oct. 19 against Nashville. Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves.

FLAMES 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting Calgary past Vegas.

A.J. Greer also scored for the Flames, and Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots. Calgary won for the second time in three games and is 5-2-1 in its last eight games overall and 3-0-1 in the last four at home.

William Karlsson scored a power-play goal in the first period for Vegas, and Adin Hill finished with 32 saves. The Golden Knights have lost seven of 10 (3-5-2) since starting the season 11-0-1.

SHARKS 2, CAPITALS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored a go-ahead power play-goal in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots, and San Jose beat Washington.

Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Sharks, who won back-to-back games for just the second time all season and earned points in three consecutive games for the first time.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals, who have lost two straight after a five-game win streak. Darcy Kuemper finished with 21 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, LIGHTNING 1

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored twice, Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves and Colorado won its fourth straight.

Cale Makar added a goal and an assist, while Valeri Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-net score. Makar now has 20 assists in November, moving the Avalanche defenseman one away from matching the most in a month in franchise history. Peter Stastny holds the mark with 21 assists in October 1983.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to become the third player in Colorado/Quebec history to notch at least a point in each of the opening 10 home games to start the season.

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning. They had a goal from Michael Eyssimont negated in the second period when the Avalanche challenged the play for offside. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots in his second game back. He missed the start of the season after undergoing microdiscectomy for a lumbar disc herniation.

PANTHERS 5, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves to lead Florida.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had dropped two in a row. Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists.

Bobrovsky’s second shutout of the season and No. 40 for his career helped Matthew Tkachuk get the better of his brother, Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk.

Ottawa struggled early and never managed to get on equal footing with the Panthers. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots after missing the last two games with a minor injury.

