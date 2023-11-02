Big Ten 2024 Conference Opponents

|ILLINOIS
Sept. 21 at Nebraska
Sept. 28 at Penn State
Oct. 12 Purdue
Oct. 19 Michigan
Oct. 26 at Oregon
Nov. 2 Minnesota
Nov. 16 Michigan State
Nov. 23 at Rutgers
Nov. 30 at Northwestern
|INDIANA
Sept. 14 at UCLA
Sept. 28 Maryland
Oct. 5 at Northwestern
Oct. 19 Nebraska
Oct. 26 Washington
Nov. 2 at Michigan State
Nov. 9 Michigan
Nov. 23 at Ohio State
Nov. 30 Purdue
|IOWA
Sept 21 at Minnesota
Oct. 5 at Ohio State
Oct. 12 Washington
Oct. 19 at Michigan State
Oct. 26 Northwestern
Nov. 2 Wisconsin
Nov. 9 at UCLA
Nov. 23 at Maryland
Nov. 30 Nebraska
|MARYLAND
Sept. 7 Michigan State
Sept 28 at Indiana
Oct. 12 Northwestern
Oct. 19 Southern Cal
Oct. 26 at Minnesota
Nov. 9 at Oregon
Nov. 16 Rutgers
Nov. 23 Iowa
Nov. 30 at Penn State
|MICHIGAN
Sept 21 Southern Cal
Sept 28 Minnesota
Oct. 5 at Washington
Oct. 19 at Illinois
Oct. 26 Michigan State
Nov. 2 Oregon
Nov. 19 at Indiana
Nov. 23 Northwestern
Nov. 30 at Ohio State
|MICHIGAN STATE
Sept. 7 at Maryland
Sept. 28 Ohio State
Oct. 5 at Oregon
Oct. 19 Iowa
Oct. 26 at Michigan
Nov. 2 Indiana
Nov. 16 at Illinois
Nov. 23 Purdue
Nov. 30 Rutgers
|MINNESOTA
Sept. 21 Iowa
Sept. 28 at Michigan
Oct. 5 Southern Cal
Oct. 12 at UCLA
Oct. 26 Maryland
Nov. 2 at Illinois
Nov. 9 at Rutgers
Nov. 23 Penn State
Nov. 30 at Wisconsin
|NEBRASKA
Sept. 21 Illinois
Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 5 Rutgers
Oct. 19 at Indiana
Oct 26 at Ohio State
Nov. 2 UCLA
Nov. 16 at Southern Cal
Nov. 23 Wisconsin
Nov. 30 at Iowa
|NORTHWESTERN
Sept. 21 at Washington
Oct. 5 Indiana
Oct. 12 at Maryland
Oct. 19 Wisconsin
Oct. 26 at Iowa
Nov. 2 at Purdue
Nov. 16 Ohio State
Nov. 23 at Michigan
Nov. 30 Illinois
|OHIO STATE
Sept. 28 at Michigan State
Oct. 5 Iowa
Oct. 12 at Oregon
Oct. 26 Nebraska
Nov. 2 at Penn State
Nov. 9 Purdue
Nov. 16 at Northwestern
Nov. 23 Indiana
Nov. 30 Michigan
|OREGON
Sept. 28 at UCLA
Oct. 5 Michigan State
Oct. 12 Ohio State
Oct. 19 at Purdue
Oct. 26 Illinois
Nov. 2 at Michigan
Nov. 9 Maryland
Nov. 16 at Wisconsin
Nov. 30 Washington
|PENN STATE
Sept. 28 Illinois
Oct. 5 UCLA
Oct. 12 at Southern Cal
Oct. 26 at Wisconsin
Nov. 2 Ohio State
Nov. 9 Washington
Nov. 16 at Purdue
Nov. 23 at Minnesota
Nov. 30 Maryland
|PURDUE
Sept. 28 Nebraska
Oct. 5 at Wisconsin
Oct. 12 at Illinois
Oct. 19 Oregon
Nov. 2 Northwestern
Nov. 9 at Ohio State
Nov. 16 Penn State
Nov. 23 at Michigan State
Nov. 30 at Indiana
|RUTGERS
Sept. 28 Washington
Oct. 5 at Nebraska
Oct. 12 Wisconsin
Oct. 19 UCLA
Oct. 26 at Southern Cal
Nov. 9 Minnesota
Nov. 16 at Maryland
Nov. 23 Illinois
Nov. 30 at Michigan State
|UCLA
Sept. 14 Indiana
Sept. 28 Oregon
Oct. 5 at Penn State
Oct. 12 Minnesota
Oct. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 2 at Nebraska
Nov. 9 Iowa
Nov. 16 at Washington
Nov. 23 Southern Cal
|SOUTHERN CAL
Sept. 21 at Michigan
Sept. 28 Wisconsin
Oct. 5 at Minnesota
Oct. 12 Penn State
Oct. 19 at Maryland
Oct. 26 Rutgers
Nov. 2 at Washington
Nov. 16 Nebraska
Nov. 23 at UCLA
|WASHINGTON
Sept. 21 Northwestern
Sept. 28 at Rutgers
Oct. 5 Michigan
Oct. 12 at Iowa
Oct. 26 at Indiana
Nov. 2 Southern Cal
Nov. 9 at Penn State
Nov. 16 UCLA
Nov. 30 at Oregon
WISCONSIN
Sept. 28 at Southern Cal
Oct. 5 Purdue
Oct. 12 at Rutgers
Oct. 19 at Northwestern
Oct. 26 Penn State
Nov. 2 at Iowa
Nov. 16 Oregon
Nov. 23 at Nebraska
Nov. 30 Minnesota
