Big Ten 2024 Conference Opponents

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:49 PM

ILLINOIS

Sept. 21 at Nebraska

Sept. 28 at Penn State

Oct. 12 Purdue

Oct. 19 Michigan

Oct. 26 at Oregon

Nov. 2 Minnesota

Nov. 16 Michigan State

Nov. 23 at Rutgers

Nov. 30 at Northwestern

INDIANA

Sept. 14 at UCLA

Sept. 28 Maryland

Oct. 5 at Northwestern

Oct. 19 Nebraska

Oct. 26 Washington

Nov. 2 at Michigan State

Nov. 9 Michigan

Nov. 23 at Ohio State

Nov. 30 Purdue

IOWA

Sept 21 at Minnesota

Oct. 5 at Ohio State

Oct. 12 Washington

Oct. 19 at Michigan State

Oct. 26 Northwestern

Nov. 2 Wisconsin

Nov. 9 at UCLA

Nov. 23 at Maryland

Nov. 30 Nebraska

MARYLAND

Sept. 7 Michigan State

Sept 28 at Indiana

Oct. 12 Northwestern

Oct. 19 Southern Cal

Oct. 26 at Minnesota

Nov. 9 at Oregon

Nov. 16 Rutgers

Nov. 23 Iowa

Nov. 30 at Penn State

MICHIGAN

Sept 21 Southern Cal

Sept 28 Minnesota

Oct. 5 at Washington

Oct. 19 at Illinois

Oct. 26 Michigan State

Nov. 2 Oregon

Nov. 19 at Indiana

Nov. 23 Northwestern

Nov. 30 at Ohio State

MICHIGAN STATE

Sept. 7 at Maryland

Sept. 28 Ohio State

Oct. 5 at Oregon

Oct. 19 Iowa

Oct. 26 at Michigan

Nov. 2 Indiana

Nov. 16 at Illinois

Nov. 23 Purdue

Nov. 30 Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Sept. 21 Iowa

Sept. 28 at Michigan

Oct. 5 Southern Cal

Oct. 12 at UCLA

Oct. 26 Maryland

Nov. 2 at Illinois

Nov. 9 at Rutgers

Nov. 23 Penn State

Nov. 30 at Wisconsin

NEBRASKA

Sept. 21 Illinois

Sept. 28 at Purdue

Oct. 5 Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Indiana

Oct 26 at Ohio State

Nov. 2 UCLA

Nov. 16 at Southern Cal

Nov. 23 Wisconsin

Nov. 30 at Iowa

NORTHWESTERN

Sept. 21 at Washington

Oct. 5 Indiana

Oct. 12 at Maryland

Oct. 19 Wisconsin

Oct. 26 at Iowa

Nov. 2 at Purdue

Nov. 16 Ohio State

Nov. 23 at Michigan

Nov. 30 Illinois

OHIO STATE

Sept. 28 at Michigan State

Oct. 5 Iowa

Oct. 12 at Oregon

Oct. 26 Nebraska

Nov. 2 at Penn State

Nov. 9 Purdue

Nov. 16 at Northwestern

Nov. 23 Indiana

Nov. 30 Michigan

OREGON

Sept. 28 at UCLA

Oct. 5 Michigan State

Oct. 12 Ohio State

Oct. 19 at Purdue

Oct. 26 Illinois

Nov. 2 at Michigan

Nov. 9 Maryland

Nov. 16 at Wisconsin

Nov. 30 Washington

PENN STATE

Sept. 28 Illinois

Oct. 5 UCLA

Oct. 12 at Southern Cal

Oct. 26 at Wisconsin

Nov. 2 Ohio State

Nov. 9 Washington

Nov. 16 at Purdue

Nov. 23 at Minnesota

Nov. 30 Maryland

PURDUE

Sept. 28 Nebraska

Oct. 5 at Wisconsin

Oct. 12 at Illinois

Oct. 19 Oregon

Nov. 2 Northwestern

Nov. 9 at Ohio State

Nov. 16 Penn State

Nov. 23 at Michigan State

Nov. 30 at Indiana

RUTGERS

Sept. 28 Washington

Oct. 5 at Nebraska

Oct. 12 Wisconsin

Oct. 19 UCLA

Oct. 26 at Southern Cal

Nov. 9 Minnesota

Nov. 16 at Maryland

Nov. 23 Illinois

Nov. 30 at Michigan State

UCLA

Sept. 14 Indiana

Sept. 28 Oregon

Oct. 5 at Penn State

Oct. 12 Minnesota

Oct. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 2 at Nebraska

Nov. 9 Iowa

Nov. 16 at Washington

Nov. 23 Southern Cal

SOUTHERN CAL

Sept. 21 at Michigan

Sept. 28 Wisconsin

Oct. 5 at Minnesota

Oct. 12 Penn State

Oct. 19 at Maryland

Oct. 26 Rutgers

Nov. 2 at Washington

Nov. 16 Nebraska

Nov. 23 at UCLA

WASHINGTON

Sept. 21 Northwestern

Sept. 28 at Rutgers

Oct. 5 Michigan

Oct. 12 at Iowa

Oct. 26 at Indiana

Nov. 2 Southern Cal

Nov. 9 at Penn State

Nov. 16 UCLA

Nov. 30 at Oregon

WISCONSIN

Sept. 28 at Southern Cal

Oct. 5 Purdue

Oct. 12 at Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Northwestern

Oct. 26 Penn State

Nov. 2 at Iowa

Nov. 16 Oregon

Nov. 23 at Nebraska

Nov. 30 Minnesota

