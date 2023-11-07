Live Radio
BBWAA Awards Advisory

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 4:36 PM

Schedule for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards (times EST):

Monday, Nov. 13 — AL Rookie of the Year 6-6:30 p.m.; NL Rookie of the Year 6:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 — NL Manager of the Year 6-6:30 p.m.; AL Manager of the Year 6:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 — NL Cy Young Award 6-6:30 p.m.; AL Cy Young Award 6:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 — AL Most Valuable Player 6-6:30 p.m.; NL Most Valuable Player 6:30-7 p.m.

AP Sports

