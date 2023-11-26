Bagnaia wins Valencia race to clinch his 2nd straight MotoGP title

Francesco Bagnaia won the Valencia GP and clinched his second straight MotoGP title on Sunday. Bagnaia finished the race ahead…

Francesco Bagnaia won the Valencia GP and clinched his second straight MotoGP title on Sunday.

Bagnaia finished the race ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and Frenchman Johann Zarco.

The 26-year-old rider from Ducati finished the season with 467 points, 39 points ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martin.

It was the seventh win of the season for Bagnaia, who was ahead in the riders’ championship for most of the season.

Martin, who did not finish Sunday’s race, won four races this season.

Bagnaia would have won the title regardless of his position because Martin failed to earn any points.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.