Austria defender Stefan Lainer back in training after successful cancer treatment

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Austria defender Stefan Lainer has made an emotional return to training with his club Borussia Moenchengladbach four months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 31-year-old Lainer was “grinning from ear to ear” as he joined up with the Gladbach team for training Tuesday, the club said.

Lainer had been diagnosed with lymphoma in July and “has successfully completed the therapy that he has been undertaking over the past few months,” Gladbach said in a statement, adding: “The illness could be cured.”

After fitness tests Monday, Lainer’s return to training with the rest of the team Tuesday is the start of what Gladbach called a gradual return to team duties.

“You can see how much he’s missed it,” teammate Julian Weigl said. “Everyone knows how much of a fighter Stevie is. He’s incredibly important to the team, even just as a person.”

The right-back, who can also play in midfield, has appeared 38 times for Austria, including at the European Championship in 2021. He has been with Gladbach in the German league since 2019.

