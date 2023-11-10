Artturi Lehkonen taken to a hospital for further evaluation after head-first collision into boards

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after going head-first into…

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after going head-first into the boards in the second period against Seattle on Thursday night.

Lehkonen had to be helped off the ice by trainers following a collision with 6-foot-7, 257-pound Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak near the corner.

The Avalanche announced that Lehkonen was “alert, responsive and has full movement.”

Bednar didn’t have an update after Seattle’s 4-3 victory.

He said he only had a quick look at the play but thought Lehkonen “got caught in a bad spot and ran into a big guy,” Bednar explained.

Asked about his level of concern, Bednar responded, “a player goes to the hospital, the level of concern is high.”

The 28-year-old Lehkonen has three goals and five assists this season. He was acquired from Montreal in March 2022 and was instrumental in helping the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup that season.

