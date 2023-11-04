Argentina continues Pan American Games dominance in women’s field hockey with 8th gold

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Argentina continued its dominance in women’s field hockey at the Pan American games, winning its eighth…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Argentina continued its dominance in women’s field hockey at the Pan American games, winning its eighth gold medal with a 2-1 win over the United States in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.

The team known as Las Leonas has played in 10 consecutive gold medal games since the sport was introduced to the games, and with Saturday’s win qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Chile defeated Canada 2-0 to take the bronze.

Agustina Gorzelany gave Las Leonas the lead with a goal in the first quarter, but the U.S. equalized at the end of the second quarter on a penalty stroke taken by Ashley Sessa.

Argentina dominated the fourth quarter and Eugenia Trinchinetti scored the game winner, holding on in the final five minutes with only 10 players after María Granatto received a yellow card and had to leave the field.

The Argentinians scored 39 goals in the tournament and conceded only two.

Las Leonas were silver medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, losing to the Netherlands in the final.

The U.S. is the only team to ever break Argentina’s dominance at the Pan American Games, taking the gold in 2011 in Mexico and in 2015 in Canada.

The Americans reached the final after beating host Chile 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Argentina’s men’s field hockey team also won its Pan American Games final and qualified for the Olympics in France. Los Leones beat Chile 3-1 in front of a packed arena cheering for the hosts on Friday. Lucas Martínez, Tomás Domene and Agustín Bugallo scored for the winners.

AP journalist Debora Rey contributed to this report.

