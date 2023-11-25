Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit Red Wings past Boston Bruins 5-2

BOSTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings…

Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin and David Perron also scored for the Red Wings, who are the only team to beat Boston (14-2-3) in regulation. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 25 shots.

In their third meeting in a month — the Bruins won the first game on Oct. 28 — Detroit took advantage of six Boston penalties to improve to 10-0-2 when scoring four or more goals.

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins, who had been 5-0-2 since losing at Detroit on Nov. 4. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves on his 25th birthday.

RANGERS 3, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, leading the Rangers to the victory.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who improved to 12-1-1 in their last 14 games. Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight after winning five in a row.

New York jumped on the Flyers early, scoring twice in the opening 1 minute, 53 seconds. Carter Hart made 16 stops.

KINGS 5, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored two goals and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Kings’ victory in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season.

Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev each scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Kings, who won their fourth straight overall and their ninth consecutive road game to begin the season. That’s the second-longest such streak in NHL history.

Cam Talbot made 29 saves and Quinton Byfield also scored in this blowout before a bipartisan crowd in a sold-out Honda Center watching the Ducks’ traditional Black Friday matinee game.

Alex Killorn scored his first goal for Anaheim, which has lost five straight after winning eight of its previous 10. Radko Gudas also scored and John Gibson stopped 27 shots.

CANUCKS 5, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored his first goal of the season on a short-handed breakaway early in the first period, Sam Lafferty and Nils Hoglander scored three minutes apart in the third period, and Vancouver beat Seattle.

Dakota Joshua scored on a rebound in the second period and Quinn Hughes picked up another assist to remain the top point scorer in the league as the Canucks evened the season series with their Pacific Northwest rivals.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves and was excellent in the second period when Seattle controlled play but couldn’t get a shot past the Vancouver goalie.

Tye Kartye scored Seattle’s goal at 17:29 of the second period, his first goal in 15 games. Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord made 22 saves.

FLAMES 7, STARS 4

DALLAS (AP) — Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm scored 29 seconds apart early in a four-goal third period to put Calgary ahead in their win over Dallas.

Seven different players had goals for the Flames, whose season high was also the most allowed by Dallas. Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and two assists, while Mikael Backlund, A.J. Greer, Adam Ruzicka and Nazem Kadri scored. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals for the Stars, with Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov assisting on both of them. Jason Robertson added a goal and an assist, and Joe Pavelski had a power-play goal. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots.

JETS 3, PANTHERS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 32 shots he faced, Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton each had two assists and Winnipeg shut out Florida.

Nino Niederreiter, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets in coach Rick Bowness’ return from personal leave. Winnipeg is 12-5-2 on the season and went 9-2-2 under interim coach Scott Arniel while Bowness was away.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Panthers, who fell to 12-7-1.

The shutout was the first of the season for Hellebuyck, who had never before blanked the Panthers. It was the 33rd regular-season shutout of Hellebuyck’s career.

AVALANCHE 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kurtis MacDermid scored the winning goal early in the third period and Colorado held on to defeat Minnesota.

Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five of their last six games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 of 21 shots.

The little-used MacDermid has been a healthy scratch much of the year. He was playing in just his fifth game of the season, and first since Nov. 13.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who are 0-4-2 in their last six games.

BLACKHAWKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Blackhawks stopped a five-game slide.

Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves.

The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a row. Max Domi had two assists and Ilya Samsonov made 30 stops.

Korchinski backhanded a rebound past Samsonov from the left corner of the crease after Connor Bedard’s shot caromed off the backboard and the top of the net. It was Korchinski’s second career goal.

LIGHTNING 8, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in his season debut and Brayden Point had a hat trick and two assists to lead Tampa Bay over Carolina.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and four assists, while Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning, which won for the fourth time in five games and holds a five-game points streak.

Vasilevskiy, a past winner of the Vezina Trophy (league’s top goalie) and Conn Smyth Trophy (playoff MVP), was in his first NHL game since April following offseason surgery. The Lightning announced earlier in the day that he would be in the net for the team’s first game of a three-game road stretch.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes, who had a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in eight home games this season. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stopped six shots.

OILERS 5, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid had four assists and Edmonton stopped a three-game skid.

Draisaitl also had an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal as the Oilers for one afternoon looked like the Stanley Cup contenders they were supposed to be. The victory ended Edmonton’s trying road trip on a positive note.

The Capitals’ five-game win streak came to an end just before they embark on a lengthy Western Conference trip. They also lost winger T.J. Oshie to an apparent head injury from a hit from Mattias Ekholm early in the second period.

PREDATORS 8, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored for Nashville in his return to St. Louis, and the Predators earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista each had two goals and an assist for Nashville, which dropped six of seven right before its win streak. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and two assists, and Yakov Ternin and rookie Spencer Stastney also scored.

It was O’Reilly’s first game back at Enterprise Center since his trade from the Blues to Toronto in February. The forward signed with the Predators in free agency this summer.

O’Reilly was the 2019 Conn Smythe winner as the MVP of the Blues’ Stanley Cup Championship playoff run. The team recognized its former captain with a tribute on the videoboard during a first-period break.

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues.

SABRES 3, PENGUINS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 2:44 left in regulation, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo came back to beat Pittsburgh.

Kyle Okposo also had a goal in the third period, Victor Olofsson had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves as the Sabres won for the second time in three games.

Sidney Crosby scored his 13th for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row. Lars Eller also had a goal, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

Okposo got his first of the season when he poked in a rebound with 9:08 remaining in the third. Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 200th assist on Okposo’s goal, and his 250th point in 375 NHL games.

CANADIENS 3, SHARKS 2, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Ylönen scored in the sixth round of a shootout, lifting Montreal to the victory.

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who earned their second straight win. Johnathan Kovacevic also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in regulation and overtime.

Mike Hoffman and William Eklund scored for San Jose. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots, including a breakaway seconds into overtime.

The Sharks led 2-1 entering the third, but Caufield tied it with a wrist shot 3:26 into the period.

ISLANDERS 5, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom each had a goal and an assist, and New York rallied to beat Ottawa.

Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for New York.

The Islanders found themselves short-handed early on when both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho were injured after playing just two shifts, leaving New York to play the remainder of the game down two defensemen.

Drake Batherson had a pair of goals and Tim Stutzle scored his fifth for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson scored in the first period for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves — including 20 in the third period.

Columbus won for the second straight time after a nine-game losing streak. New Jersey lost its third in a row.

Jenner opened the scoring at 10:04 with his 11th of the season. Johnny Gaudreau had the assist. Jenner has 14 points overall.

Devils forward Alexander Holtz tied it at 13:15 of the first, snapping a wrist shot past Merzlikins for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Robinson got his first goal and point of the season at 19:23, beating Devils goaltender Akira Schmid on a breakaway.

