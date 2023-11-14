AL Managers of the Year

Selected by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America:
2023 — Brandon Hyde, Baltimore
2022 — Terry Francona, Cleveland
2021 — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay
2020 — Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay
2019 — Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota
2018 — Bob Melvin, Oakland
2017 — Paul Molitor, Minnesota
2016 — Terry Francona, Cleveland
2015 — Jeff Banister, Texas
2014 — Buck Showalter, Baltimore
2013 — Terry Francona, Cleveland
2012 — Bob Melvin, Oakland
2011 — Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay
2010 — Ron Gardenhire, Minnesota
2009 — Mike Scioscia, Los Angeles
2008 — Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay
2007 — Eric Wedge, Cleveland
2006 — Jim Leyland, Detroit
2005 — Ozzie Guillen, Chicago
2004 — Buck Showalter, Texas
2003 — Tony Pena, Kansas City
2002 — Mike Scioscia, Anaheim
2001 — Lou Piniella, Seattle
2000 — Jerry Manuel, Chicago
1999 — Jimy Williams, Boston
1998 — Joe Torre, New York
1997 — Davey Johnson, Baltimore
1996 — Johnny Oates, Texas, and Joe Torre, New York
1995 — Lou Piniella, Seattle
1994 — Buck Showalter, New York
1993 — Gene Lamont, Chicago
1992 — Tony La Russa, Oakland
1991 — Tom Kelly, Minnesota
1990 — Jeff Torborg, Chicago
1989 — Frank Robinson, Baltimore
1988 — Tony La Russa, Oakland
1987 — Sparky Anderson, Detroit
1986 — John McNamara, Boston
1985 — Bobby Cox, Toronto
1984 — Sparky Anderson, Detroit
1983 — Tony La Russa, Chicago
