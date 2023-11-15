AL Cy Young Winners Stats

|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|SV
|ERA
|2023 Cole, NY
|209
|15-4
|48
|222
|0
|2.63
|2022 Verlander, Hou
|175
|18-4
|29
|185
|0
|1.75
|2021 Ray, Tor
|193.1
|13-7
|52
|248
|0
|2.84
|2020 Bieber, Cle
|77.1
|8-1
|21
|122
|0
|1.63
|2019 Verlander, Hou
|223.0
|21-6
|42
|300
|0
|2.58
|2018 Snell, TB
|180.2
|21-5
|64
|221
|0
|1.89
|2017 Kluber, Cle
|203.2
|18-4
|36
|265
|0
|2.25
|2016 Porcello, Bos
|223
|22-4
|32
|189
|0
|3.15
|2015 Keuchel, Hou
|232
|20-8
|51
|216
|0
|2.48
|2014 Kluber, Cle
|235.2
|18-9
|51
|269
|0
|2.44
|2013 Scherzer, Det
|214.1
|21-3
|56
|240
|0
|2.90
|2012 Price, TB
|211
|20-5
|59
|205
|0
|2.56
|2011 Verlander, Det
|251
|24-5
|57
|250
|0
|2.40
|2010 Hernandez, Sea
|249.2
|13-12
|70
|232
|0
|2.27
|2009 Greinke, KC
|229.1
|16-8
|51
|242
|0
|2.16
|2008 Lee, Cle
|223.1
|22-3
|34
|170
|0
|2.54
|2007 Sabathia, Cle
|241
|19-7
|37
|209
|0
|3.21
|2006 Santana, Min
|233.2
|19-6
|47
|245
|0
|2.77
|2005 Colon, LA
|222.2
|21-8
|43
|157
|0
|3.48
|2004 Santana, Min
|228
|20-6
|54
|265
|0
|2.61
|2003 Halladay, Tor
|266
|22-7
|32
|204
|0
|3.25
|2002 Zito, Oak
|229.1
|23-5
|78
|182
|0
|2.75
|2001 Clemens, NY
|220.1
|20-3
|72
|213
|0
|3.51
|2000 P.Martinez, Bos
|217
|18-6
|32
|284
|0
|1.74
|1999 P.Martinez, Bos
|213.1
|23-4
|37
|313
|0
|2.07
|1998 Clemens, Tor
|234.2
|20-6
|88
|271
|0
|2.65
|1997 Clemens, Tor
|264
|21-7
|68
|292
|0
|2.05
|1996 Hentgen, Tor
|265.2
|20-10
|94
|177
|0
|3.22
|1995 Johnson, Sea
|214.1
|18-2
|65
|294
|0
|2.48
|1994 Cone, KC
|171.2
|16-5
|54
|132
|0
|2.94
|1993 McDowell, Chi
|256.2
|22-10
|69
|158
|0
|3.37
|1992 Eckersley, Oak
|80
|7-1
|11
|93
|51
|1.91
|1991 Clemens, Bos
|271.1
|18-10
|65
|241
|0
|2.62
|1990 Welch, Oak
|238
|27-6
|77
|127
|0
|2.95
|1989 Saberhagen, KC
|262.1
|23-6
|43
|193
|0
|2.16
|1988 Viola, Min
|255.1
|24-7
|54
|193
|0
|2.64
|1987 Clemens, Bos
|281.2
|20-9
|83
|256
|0
|2.97
|1986 Clemens, Bos
|254
|24-4
|67
|238
|0
|2.48
|1985 Saberhagen, KC
|235.1
|20-6
|38
|158
|0
|2.87
|1984 Hernandez, Det
|140.1
|9-3
|36
|112
|32
|1.92
|1983 Hoyt, Chi
|260.2
|24-10
|31
|148
|0
|3.66
|1982 Vuckovich, Mil
|223.2
|18-6
|102
|105
|0
|3.34
|1981 Fingers, Mil
|78
|6-3
|13
|61
|28
|1.04
|1980 Stone, Bal
|251
|25-7
|101
|149
|0
|3.23
|1979 Flanagan, Bal
|266
|23-9
|70
|190
|0
|3.08
|1978 Guidry, NY
|273.2
|25-3
|72
|248
|0
|1.74
|1977 Lyle, NY
|137
|13-5
|33
|68
|26
|2.17
|1976 Palmer, Bal
|315
|22-13
|84
|159
|0
|2.51
|1975 Palmer, Bal
|323
|23-11
|80
|193
|0
|2.09
|1974 Hunter, Oak
|318
|25-12
|46
|143
|0
|2.49
|1973 Palmer, Bal
|296
|22-9
|113
|158
|0
|2.40
|1972 G.Perry, Cle
|343
|24-16
|82
|234
|1
|1.92
|1971 Blue, Oak
|312
|24-8
|88
|301
|0
|1.82
|1970 J.Perry, Min
|279
|24-12
|57
|168
|0
|3.03
|1969 McLain, Det
|325
|24-9
|67
|181
|0
|2.80
|1969 Cuellar, Bal
|290.2
|23-11
|79
|182
|0
|2.38
|1968 McLain, Det
|336
|31-6
|63
|280
|0
|1.96
|1967 Lonborg, Bos
|273.1
|22-9
|83
|246
|0
|3.16
|1964 Chance, LA
|278.1
|20-9
|86
|207
|4
|1.65
|1961 Ford, NY
|283
|25-4
|92
|209
|0
|3.21
|1959 Wynn, Chi
|255.2
|22-10
|119
|179
|0
|3.17
|1958 Turley, NY
|245.1
|21-7
|128
|168
|1
|2.97
NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.
