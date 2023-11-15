AL Cy Young Winners Stats

IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2023 Cole, NY 209 15-4 48 222 0 2.63 2022 Verlander, Hou 175 18-4…

IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2023 Cole, NY 209 15-4 48 222 0 2.63 2022 Verlander, Hou 175 18-4 29 185 0 1.75 2021 Ray, Tor 193.1 13-7 52 248 0 2.84 2020 Bieber, Cle 77.1 8-1 21 122 0 1.63 2019 Verlander, Hou 223.0 21-6 42 300 0 2.58 2018 Snell, TB 180.2 21-5 64 221 0 1.89 2017 Kluber, Cle 203.2 18-4 36 265 0 2.25 2016 Porcello, Bos 223 22-4 32 189 0 3.15 2015 Keuchel, Hou 232 20-8 51 216 0 2.48 2014 Kluber, Cle 235.2 18-9 51 269 0 2.44 2013 Scherzer, Det 214.1 21-3 56 240 0 2.90 2012 Price, TB 211 20-5 59 205 0 2.56 2011 Verlander, Det 251 24-5 57 250 0 2.40 2010 Hernandez, Sea 249.2 13-12 70 232 0 2.27 2009 Greinke, KC 229.1 16-8 51 242 0 2.16 2008 Lee, Cle 223.1 22-3 34 170 0 2.54 2007 Sabathia, Cle 241 19-7 37 209 0 3.21 2006 Santana, Min 233.2 19-6 47 245 0 2.77 2005 Colon, LA 222.2 21-8 43 157 0 3.48 2004 Santana, Min 228 20-6 54 265 0 2.61 2003 Halladay, Tor 266 22-7 32 204 0 3.25 2002 Zito, Oak 229.1 23-5 78 182 0 2.75 2001 Clemens, NY 220.1 20-3 72 213 0 3.51 2000 P.Martinez, Bos 217 18-6 32 284 0 1.74 1999 P.Martinez, Bos 213.1 23-4 37 313 0 2.07 1998 Clemens, Tor 234.2 20-6 88 271 0 2.65 1997 Clemens, Tor 264 21-7 68 292 0 2.05 1996 Hentgen, Tor 265.2 20-10 94 177 0 3.22 1995 Johnson, Sea 214.1 18-2 65 294 0 2.48 1994 Cone, KC 171.2 16-5 54 132 0 2.94 1993 McDowell, Chi 256.2 22-10 69 158 0 3.37 1992 Eckersley, Oak 80 7-1 11 93 51 1.91 1991 Clemens, Bos 271.1 18-10 65 241 0 2.62 1990 Welch, Oak 238 27-6 77 127 0 2.95 1989 Saberhagen, KC 262.1 23-6 43 193 0 2.16 1988 Viola, Min 255.1 24-7 54 193 0 2.64 1987 Clemens, Bos 281.2 20-9 83 256 0 2.97 1986 Clemens, Bos 254 24-4 67 238 0 2.48 1985 Saberhagen, KC 235.1 20-6 38 158 0 2.87 1984 Hernandez, Det 140.1 9-3 36 112 32 1.92 1983 Hoyt, Chi 260.2 24-10 31 148 0 3.66 1982 Vuckovich, Mil 223.2 18-6 102 105 0 3.34 1981 Fingers, Mil 78 6-3 13 61 28 1.04 1980 Stone, Bal 251 25-7 101 149 0 3.23 1979 Flanagan, Bal 266 23-9 70 190 0 3.08 1978 Guidry, NY 273.2 25-3 72 248 0 1.74 1977 Lyle, NY 137 13-5 33 68 26 2.17 1976 Palmer, Bal 315 22-13 84 159 0 2.51 1975 Palmer, Bal 323 23-11 80 193 0 2.09 1974 Hunter, Oak 318 25-12 46 143 0 2.49 1973 Palmer, Bal 296 22-9 113 158 0 2.40 1972 G.Perry, Cle 343 24-16 82 234 1 1.92 1971 Blue, Oak 312 24-8 88 301 0 1.82 1970 J.Perry, Min 279 24-12 57 168 0 3.03 1969 McLain, Det 325 24-9 67 181 0 2.80 1969 Cuellar, Bal 290.2 23-11 79 182 0 2.38 1968 McLain, Det 336 31-6 63 280 0 1.96 1967 Lonborg, Bos 273.1 22-9 83 246 0 3.16 1964 Chance, LA 278.1 20-9 86 207 4 1.65 1961 Ford, NY 283 25-4 92 209 0 3.21 1959 Wynn, Chi 255.2 22-10 119 179 0 3.17 1958 Turley, NY 245.1 21-7 128 168 1 2.97

NOTE: From 1956-1966 there was one selection from both leagues.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.