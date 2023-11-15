AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Andy Kostka, The Baltimore Banner BAL Cole Gray Bradish Castillo Elfin Jake…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Andy Kostka, The Baltimore Banner BAL Cole Gray Bradish Castillo Elfin Jake Rill, MLB.com BAL Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Castillo Sean McAdam, MassLive.com BOS Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Castillo Peter Abraham, Boston Globe BOS Cole Gausman Gray Bradish Kirby Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Cole Gray Bradish Eflin Martin Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Elfin Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal CLE Cole Gray Gausman Castillo Bradish Joe Noga, cleveland.com CLE Cole Gausman Gray Valdez Bautista Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cole Eflin Gausman Gray Bautista Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Cole Gray Gausman López Kirby Javier Gonzalez, Pelota Cubana USA HOU Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Castillo Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Castillo Anne Rogers, MLB.com KC Cole Gray Gausman López Bradish Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs KC Cole Gray Eflin Gausman Bautista Sam Blum, The Athletic LA Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Valdez Alden Gonzalez, ESPN LA Cole Gray Gausman Castillo Valdez Bobby Nightengale, Minneapolis Star Tribune MIN Cole Gray Gausman Eflin Bradish John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press MIN Cole Gray Gausman López Castillo Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Cole Gausman Gray Castillo López Bob Klapisch, Star-Ledger/NJ.com NY Cole Gausman Gray Castillo Bradish Eno Sarris, The Athletic OAK Cole Gausman Gray López Bradish Manolo Hernández-Douen, BeisbolPPortGotas.com OAK Cole Castillo Bassitt Gray Valdez Daniel Kramer, MLB.com SEA Cole Gausman Gray López Kirby Adam Jude, The Seattle Times SEA Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Kirby Mark Didtler, AP Freelancer TB Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Eflin John Romano, Tampa Bay Times TB Cole Gray Eflin Bradish Gausman Levi Weaver, The Athletic TEX Cole Gray Gausman Eflin Kirby Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News TEX Cole Castillo Gausman Gray Valdez Mike Wilner, Toronto Star TOR Cole Gausman Bradish Kirby Bassitt Arden Zwelling, Sportsnet.ca TOR Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Kirby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.