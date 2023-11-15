AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Andy Kostka, The Baltimore Banner
|BAL
|Cole
|Gray
|Bradish
|Castillo
|Elfin
|Jake Rill, MLB.com
|BAL
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Castillo
|Sean McAdam, MassLive.com
|BOS
|Cole
|Gray
|Bradish
|Gausman
|Castillo
|Peter Abraham, Boston Globe
|BOS
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|Bradish
|Kirby
|Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Cole
|Gray
|Bradish
|Eflin
|Martin
|Jesse Rogers, ESPN
|CHI
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Elfin
|Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
|CLE
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Castillo
|Bradish
|Joe Noga, cleveland.com
|CLE
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|Valdez
|Bautista
|Jason Beck, MLB.com
|DET
|Cole
|Eflin
|Gausman
|Gray
|Bautista
|Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com
|DET
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|López
|Kirby
|Javier Gonzalez, Pelota Cubana USA
|HOU
|Cole
|Gray
|Bradish
|Gausman
|Castillo
|Alyson Footer, MLB.com
|HOU
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Castillo
|Anne Rogers, MLB.com
|KC
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|López
|Bradish
|Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs
|KC
|Cole
|Gray
|Eflin
|Gausman
|Bautista
|Sam Blum, The Athletic
|LA
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Valdez
|Alden Gonzalez, ESPN
|LA
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Castillo
|Valdez
|Bobby Nightengale, Minneapolis Star Tribune
|MIN
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Eflin
|Bradish
|John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|MIN
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|López
|Castillo
|Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
|NY
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|Castillo
|López
|Bob Klapisch, Star-Ledger/NJ.com
|NY
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|Castillo
|Bradish
|Eno Sarris, The Athletic
|OAK
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|López
|Bradish
|Manolo Hernández-Douen, BeisbolPPortGotas.com
|OAK
|Cole
|Castillo
|Bassitt
|Gray
|Valdez
|Daniel Kramer, MLB.com
|SEA
|Cole
|Gausman
|Gray
|López
|Kirby
|Adam Jude, The Seattle Times
|SEA
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Kirby
|Mark Didtler, AP Freelancer
|TB
|Cole
|Gray
|Bradish
|Gausman
|Eflin
|John Romano, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Cole
|Gray
|Eflin
|Bradish
|Gausman
|Levi Weaver, The Athletic
|TEX
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Eflin
|Kirby
|Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News
|TEX
|Cole
|Castillo
|Gausman
|Gray
|Valdez
|Mike Wilner, Toronto Star
|TOR
|Cole
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Kirby
|Bassitt
|Arden Zwelling, Sportsnet.ca
|TOR
|Cole
|Gray
|Gausman
|Bradish
|Kirby
