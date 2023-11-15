Live Radio
AL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 7:52 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Andy Kostka, The Baltimore Banner BAL Cole Gray Bradish Castillo Elfin
Jake Rill, MLB.com BAL Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Castillo
Sean McAdam, MassLive.com BOS Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Castillo
Peter Abraham, Boston Globe BOS Cole Gausman Gray Bradish Kirby
Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Cole Gray Bradish Eflin Martin
Jesse Rogers, ESPN CHI Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Elfin
Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal CLE Cole Gray Gausman Castillo Bradish
Joe Noga, cleveland.com CLE Cole Gausman Gray Valdez Bautista
Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cole Eflin Gausman Gray Bautista
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Cole Gray Gausman López Kirby
Javier Gonzalez, Pelota Cubana USA HOU Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Castillo
Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Castillo
Anne Rogers, MLB.com KC Cole Gray Gausman López Bradish
Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs KC Cole Gray Eflin Gausman Bautista
Sam Blum, The Athletic LA Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Valdez
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN LA Cole Gray Gausman Castillo Valdez
Bobby Nightengale, Minneapolis Star Tribune MIN Cole Gray Gausman Eflin Bradish
John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press MIN Cole Gray Gausman López Castillo
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Cole Gausman Gray Castillo López
Bob Klapisch, Star-Ledger/NJ.com NY Cole Gausman Gray Castillo Bradish
Eno Sarris, The Athletic OAK Cole Gausman Gray López Bradish
Manolo Hernández-Douen, BeisbolPPortGotas.com OAK Cole Castillo Bassitt Gray Valdez
Daniel Kramer, MLB.com SEA Cole Gausman Gray López Kirby
Adam Jude, The Seattle Times SEA Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Kirby
Mark Didtler, AP Freelancer TB Cole Gray Bradish Gausman Eflin
John Romano, Tampa Bay Times TB Cole Gray Eflin Bradish Gausman
Levi Weaver, The Athletic TEX Cole Gray Gausman Eflin Kirby
Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News TEX Cole Castillo Gausman Gray Valdez
Mike Wilner, Toronto Star TOR Cole Gausman Bradish Kirby Bassitt
Arden Zwelling, Sportsnet.ca TOR Cole Gray Gausman Bradish Kirby

