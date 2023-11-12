Aho and Burns have goal and assist, Kochetkov gets shutout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Saturday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored as Carolina won for the sixth time in eight games.

Jonas Johansson, who shut out the Hurricanes in their first meeting, made 28 saves for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay played without forward Nikita Kucherov, who entered the game second in the NHL with 23 points, because of illness.

Kochetkov, who was 0-3-0 this season and took the loss in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 win against Carolina on Oct. 24, was sharp when he had to be and got plenty of help from his teammates, who controlled play for most of the game.

CANADIENS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Kaiden Guhle scored 2:13 into overtime to lift Montreal past Boston.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also had goals for Montreal, which beat Boston for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. Sam Montembeault had 26 saves.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, Pavel Zacha also scored and Charlie McAvoy had two assists for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves.

BLUES 8, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each scored three goals and St. Louis cruised past Colorado.

Alexey Toropchenko and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 36 shots as St. Louis evened a loss to Colorado earlier this month.

Schenn got his fourth career hat trick — first since 2017 — and Buchnevich got his third.

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson scored for Colorado, which lost its second straight at home after opening the season 4-0 at Ball Arena. Alexandar Georgiev gave up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled early in the third period. Ivan Prosvetov came on and finished with 12 saves.

CAPITALS 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice and Hunter Shepard got his second career NHL victory as Washington won for the third time in four games.

Nic Dowd and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals, and the 28-year-old Shepard finished with 36 saves in his second NHL start.

Alex Romanov scored and Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves as the Islanders lost their fourth straight (0-3-1).

Ovechkin now has 826 goals for second all-time on the NHL goal-scoring list — 68 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.

STARS 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as Dallas beat Winnipeg.

Thomas Harley and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, and Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves.

Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon had goals Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

RED WINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Daniel Sprong scored a little more than two minutes apart late in the second period and Detroit handed Columbus its fourth straight loss.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman also scored for the Red Wings. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

Alex Texier, Adam Fantilli, Sean Kuraly and Patrik Laine had goals for Columbus. Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the Blue Jackets.

PENGUINS 4, SABRES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson had two goals, Evgeni Malkin also scored and Tristan Jarry stopped 35 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead Pittsburgh.

Both of Karlsson’s goals came in the third period — on the power play early and a late empty netter — to extend a five-game point streak. Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season and added an assist. Drew O’Connor scored his first and Sidney Crosby extended an eight-game point streak for the Penguins, who have won four straight.

Jarry, returning from an injury, got his 16th career shutout.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots for Buffalo, which lost for the third time in five games.

FLYERS 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Frost scored twice, Cal Petersen made 35 saves and Philadelphia beat Los Angeles.

Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson each had a goal, Sean Walker had two assists, and the Flyers completed a successful two-game swing through Southern California one night after beating Anaheim.

Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe each scored, Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 26 shots, and the Kings lost in regulation for the first time in nine games.

SENATORS 4, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist as Ottawa beat Calgary to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Mathieu Joseph, Rourke Chartier and Travis Hamonic also scored, and Tim Stützle had two assists for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

Blake Coleman scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf had 34 saves in his season debut.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANUCKS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Noah Gregor had a goal and an assist, William Nylander scored to extend his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 15 games and Toronto beat Vancouver.

Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Bobby McMann each added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves.

J.T. Miller and Pius Suter had goals for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game winning streak and fell to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots.

COYOTES 7, PREDATORS 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored twice to rally Arizona past Nashville.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists. Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist, and Troy Stecher, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Arizona. Logan Cooley had three assists, J.J. Moser had two and Connor Ingram made 36 saves.

Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, and Dante Fabbro had a goal and assist, and Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for Nashville, which has lost three in a row and five of six. Tommy Novak and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

OILERS 4, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and Edmonton snapped a four-game losing streak.

Dylan Holloway also scored a first-period goal for the Oilers, and Stuart Skinner had 17 saves. Hyman had his first multigoal game of the season and the second career hat trick.

It was the 10th time in Oilers franchise history that a player scored three goals in an opening period. Hyman became the second Oilers player with a natural hat trick in the first period, joining Wayne Gretzky who did it on Dec. 17, 1986.

Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal for the Kraken at 2:24 of the third period. Schwartz has scored in four straight games and extended his career-best point streak to nine games.

Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in the first period. Joey Daccord came on for the final two periods and had nine saves.

