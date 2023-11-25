Live Radio
AC Milan’s Francesco Camarda becomes the youngest player in Serie A history at age 15

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 5:14 PM

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.

Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021.

Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.

