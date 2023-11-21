A new European tour season starts in Australia and South Africa

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Brisbane, Australia. Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,134.…

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,134. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million Australian dollars. Winner’s share: $370,000 Australian dollars.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Cameron Smith.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Nicolai Hojgaard won the DP World Tour Championship and David Micheluzzi won the Victorian PGA Championship.

Notes: This begins the biggest two-week swing through Australia that also serves as the start of the 2023-24 European tour season. … Cameron Smith is the defending champion and the highest-ranked player in the field. He won twice on LIV Golf this year. He is going for his fourth Australian PGA title. … Other LIV Golf players in the field are Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira. … Adrian Meronk of Poland is playing one week after securing a PGA Tour card for 2024. Other players in the field who are eligible for PGA Tour cards through the European tour are Ryo Hisatsune and Robert MacIntyre. … Rod Pampling is playing. He finished 19th in the Charles Schwab Cup on the PGA Tour Champions. … The top 50 in the world at the end of the year get Masters invitations. Among those on the bubble are Meronk, Lee and MacIntyre. … The tournament dates to 1929.

Next week: ISPS Handa Australian Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

JOBURG OPEN

Site: Johannesburg.

Course: Houghton GC. Yardage: 7,227. Par: 70.

Prize money: 17.5 million rand. Winner’s share: 332,500 rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Dan Bradbury.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Nicolai Hojgaard won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour and Sunshine Tour. It starts the 2023-24 European tour season. … The top three finishers not already exempt earn a spot in the British Open at Royal Troon next year. … South African players with LIV Golf in the field include Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester. … Dylan Frittelli is listed as taking a spot from players who finished between No. 126 and No. 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. The European tour is offering five such spots a week in their fields. … The Joburg Open dates to 2007 and has always been part of the European tour schedule. … Schwartzel is a two-time winner of the Joburg Open. … Thriston Lawrence, who won the tournament in 2021, narrowly missed out on eligibility for a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai ranking.

Next week: Investec South African Open.

PGA TOUR

Last week: Ludvig Aberg won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: End of season.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Amy Yang won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Race to CME Globe winner: Amy Yang.

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Chan Kim.

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Real Club de Golf La Brisas, Marbella, Spain. Defending champion: Caroline Hedwall. Television: Thursday-Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Yamashita.

