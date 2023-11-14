76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to team’s practice facility 3 days after being struck by car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in downtown Philadelphia.

“He’s in good spirits,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. “He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK.”

Nurse was among the members of the Sixers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far from the scene of the accident during the team’s off day on Monday.

Philadelphia police said that the driver’s side mirror on a silver car clipped Oubre at 7:40 p.m. Saturday as he crossed the street. Oubre suffered a broken rib, lacerations and other assorted injuries. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, and police told The Associated Press in an email on Tuesday night that there was no update.

Oubre is set to be re-examined at the end of the week and a timetable for his return could be set at that time.

In his first season in Philadelphia since signing a one-year free agent contract late in the summer, Oubre has averaged 16.8 points. Oubre’s spot in the starting lineup on Tuesday night was taken by Robert Covington.

