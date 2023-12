2026 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EST SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 5 4 0 1 7 2 12 Uruguay 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 Colombia 5 2 3 0 2 3 9 Brazil 5 2 1 2 8 5 7 Venezuela 5 2 2 1 5 2 7 d-Ecuador 5 2 2 1 4 3 5 Paraguay 5 1 2 2 1 2 5 Chile 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 Bolivia 5 1 0 4 4 11 3 Peru 5 0 1 4 0 7 1

d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Nov. 16 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia 2, Peru 0

At Maturín, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Ecuador 0

At Córdoba, Argentina

Uruguay 2, Argentina 0

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 2, Brazil 1

At Santiago, Chile

Chile 0, Paraguay 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia, 6 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile, 6:30 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 6:30 p.m.

At Rio de Janeiro

Brazil vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m.

ASIA SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 1 1 0 0 8 1 3 India 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 8, Afghanistan 1

At Kuwait City

Kuwait 0, India 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan vs. Kuwait, noon

At Bhubaneswar, India

India vs. Qatar, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Afghanistan vs. India

Qatar vs. Kuwait

Tuesday, March 26

India vs. Afghanistan

Kuwait vs. Qatar

Thursday, June 6

Afghanistan vs. Qatar

India vs. Kuwait

Tuesday, June 11

Qatar vs. India

Kuwait vs. Afghanistan

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 Syria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 North Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Myanmar 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Suita, Japan

Japan 5, Mayanmar 0

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Syria 1, North Korea 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar vs. North Korea, 4 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Syria vs. Japan, noon

Thursday, March 21

Japan vs. North Korea

Myanmar vs. Syria

Tuesday, March 26

North Korea vs. Japan

Syria vs. Myanmar

Thursday, June 6

Myanmar vs. Japan

North Korea vs. Syria

Tuesday, June 11

Japan vs. Syria

North Korea vs. Myanmar

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts South Korea 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 China 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Thailand 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 5, Singapore 0

AT Bangkok

Thailand 1, China 2

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Shenzhen, China

China vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

At Singapore

Singapore vs. Thailand, 7 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Singapore vs. China

South Korea vs. Thailand

Tuesday, March 26

China vs. Singapore

Thailand vs. South Korea

Thursday, June 6

China vs. Thailand

Singapore vs. South Korea

Tuesday, June 11

South Korea vs. China

Thailand vs. Singapore

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Oman 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 Taiwan 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Kuala Lampur, Malaysia

Malaysia 4, Kyrgyzstan 3

At Muscat, Oman

Oman 3, Taiwan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan vs. Malaysia, 6 a.m.

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman, 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Oman vs. Malaysia

Taiwan vs. Kyrgyzstan

Tuesday, March 26

Kyrgyzstan vs. Taiwan

Malaysia vs. Oman

Thursday, June 6

Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia

Taiwan vs. Oman

Tuesday, June 11

Malaysia vs. Taiwan

Oman vs. Kyrgyzstan

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Iran 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Uzbekistan 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Turkemistan 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Ashbagat, Turkemistan

Turkmenistan 1, Uzbekistan 3

At Tehran, Iran

Iran 4, Hong Kong 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Hong Kong

Hong Kong vs. Turkmenistan, 7 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Hong Kong vs. Uzbekistan

Iran vs. Turkmenistan

Tuesday, March 26

Turkmenistan vs. Iran

Uzbekistan vs. Hong Kong

Thursday, June 6

Hong Kong vs. Iran

Uzbekistan vs. Turkmenistan

Tuesday, June 11

Iran vs. Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan vs. Hong Kong

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Vietnam 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Philippines 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Manila, Philippines

Philippines 0, Vietnam 2

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq 5, Indonesia 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia vs. Philippines, 7 a.m.

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam vs. Iraq, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Philippines vs. Iraq

Vietnam vs. Indonesia

Thursday, June 6

Indonesia vs. Iraq

Vietnam vs. Philippines<Tuesday, June 11

Iraq vs. Vietnam

Philippines vs. Indonesia

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan Thursday, Nov. 16

Tajikistan 1, Jordan 1

At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 4, Pakistan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan vs. Tajikistan, 4 a.m.

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Pakistan vs. Jordan

Saudi Arabia vs. Tajikistan

Tuesday, March 26

Jordan vs. Pakistan

Tajikistan vs. Saudi Arabia

Thursday, June 6

Jordan vs. Tajikistan

Pakistan vs. Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, June 11

Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan

Tajikistan vs. Pakistan

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Utd Arab Emirates 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Bahrain 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Yemen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Nepal 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 4, Nepal 0

At Abha, Saudi Arabia

Yemen 0, Bahrain 2

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal vs. Yemen, 6:45 a.m.

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. United Arab Emirates, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Nepal vs. Bahrain

United Arab Emirates vs. Yemen

Tuesday, March 26

Bahrain vs. Nepal

Yemen vs. United Arab Emirates

Thursday, June 6

Bahrain vs. Yemen

Nepal vs. United Arab Emirates

Tuesday, June 11

United Arab Emirates vs. Bahrain

Yemen vs. Nepal

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Lebanon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Palestine 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Melbourne, Australia

Australia 7, Bangladesh 0

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Lebanon 0, Palestine 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs. Lebanon, 6:45 a.m.

At Kuwait City

Palestine vs. Australia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Australia vs. Lebanon

Bangladesh vs. Palestine

Tuesday, March 26

Lebanon vs. Australia

Palestine vs. Bangladesh

Thursday, June 6

Bangladesh vs. Australia

Palestine vs. Lebanon

Tuesday, June 11

Australia vs. Palestine

Lebanon vs. Bangladesh

AFRICA First round Group winners qualify Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Egypt 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 Ethiopa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sierra Leone 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Burkina Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Guinea-Bissau 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At El Jadida, Morocco

Ethiopia 0, Sierra Leone 0

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Cairo

Egypt 6, Djibouti 0

Friday, Nov. 17 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso 1, Guinea-Biseau 1

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Paynesville, Liberia

Sierra Leone 0, Egypt 2

Monday, Nov. 20 At Cairo

Djibouti vs. Guinea-Biseau, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At El Jadida, Morocco

Ethiopia vs. Burkina Faso, 2 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Sudan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Senegal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Congo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 South Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Kinshasa, Congo

Congo 2, Mauritania 0

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Benina, Libya

Sudan 1, Togo 1

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal 4, South Sudan 0

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Benina, Libya

Sudan 1, Congo 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Diamniadio, Senegal

South Sudan vs. Mauritania, 11 a.m.

At Lomé, Togo

Togo vs. Senegal, 11 a.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Benin 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Butare, Rwanda

Rwanda 0, Zimbabwe 0

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 1, Lesotho 1

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Durban, South Africa

South Africa 2, Benin 1

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Butare, Rwanda

Zimbabwe 1, Nigeria 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Durban, South Africa

Zimbabwe vs. Nigeria, 8 a.m.

At Butare, Rwanda

Lesotho vs. Benin, 8 a.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Cape Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Eswatini 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Libya 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 0, Angola 0

Friday, Nov. 17 At Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini 0, Libya 1

At Douala, Cameroon

Cameroon 3, Mauritius 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini vs. Cape Verde, 8 a.m.

At Benina, Libya

Libya vs. Cameroon, 11 a.m.

At St. Pierre, Mauritius

Mauritius vs. Angola, 11 a.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Niger 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Republic of Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Eritrea withdrew Friday, Nov. 17

Zambia 4, Republic of Congo 2

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Niger 1, Tanzania 0

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Niger vs. Zambia, 2 p.m.

At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Tanzania vs. Morocco, 2 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Gabon 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 9 0 3 Burundi 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Seychelles 1 0 0 1 0 9 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Burundi 3, Gambia 2

At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 2, Kenya 1

Friday, Nov. 17 At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 9, Seychelles 0

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Burundi 1, Gabon 2

Monday, Nov. 20 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Gambia vs. Ivory Coast, 11 a.m.

At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Seychelles vs. Keyna, 2 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Mozambique 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Guinea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Uganda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 2, Mozambique 3

At Algiers, Algeria

Algeria 3, Somalia 1

Friday, Nov. 17 At Berkene, Morocco

Guinea 2, Uganda 1

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique 0, Algeria 2

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana vs. Guinea, 8 a.m.

At Berkene, Morocco

Somalia vs. Uganda, 10 a.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Tunisia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Equatorial Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 São Tomé 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 1, Namibia 0

Friday, Nov. 17 At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 0, Malawi 1

At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia 4, São Tomé and Príncipe 0

Monday, Nov. 20 At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia vs. Equatorial Guinea, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

At Agadir, Morocco

São Tomé and Príncipe vs. Namibia, 11 a.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Comoros 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cent. Afr. Republic 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Chad 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Madagascar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Friday, Nov. 17 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros 4, Central African Republic 2

At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana 1, Madagascar 0

At Bamako, Mali

Mali 3, Chad 1

Monday, Nov. 20 At Oujda, Morocco

Chad vs. Madagascar, 2 p.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Central African Republic, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.