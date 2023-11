2026 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EST SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA…

All Times EST SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 4 4 0 0 7 0 12 Uruguay 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 Brazil 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 Venezuela 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 Colombia 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 d-Ecuador 4 2 1 1 4 3 4 Paraguay 4 1 1 2 1 2 4 Chile 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Peru 4 0 1 2 0 5 1 Bolivia 4 0 0 4 2 11 0

d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Nov. 16 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru, 3 p.m.

At Maturín, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.

At Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia, 6 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile, 6:30 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 6:30 p.m.

At Rio de Janeiro

Brazil vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m.

ASIA SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. Afghanistan, 9:30 a.m.

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. India, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan vs. Kuwait, noon

At Bhubaneswar, India

India vs. Qatar, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Afghanistan vs. India

Qatar vs. Kuwait

Tuesday, March 26

India vs. Afghanistan

Kuwait vs. Qatar

Thursday, June 6

Afghanistan vs. Qatar

India vs. Kuwait

Tuesday, June 11

Qatar vs. India

Kuwait vs. Afghanistan

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Suita, Japan

Japan vs. Mayanmar, 5 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Syria vs. North Korea, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar vs. North Korea, 4 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Syria vs. Japan, noon

Thursday, March 21

Japan vs. North Korea

Myanmar vs. Syria

Tuesday, March 26

North Korea vs. Japan

Syria vs. Myanmar

Thursday, June 6

Myanmar vs. Japan

North Korea vs. Syria

Tuesday, June 11

Japan vs. Syria

North Korea vs. Myanmar

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea vs. Singapore, 6 a.m.

AT Bangkok

Thailand vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Shenzhen, China

China vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

At Singapore

Singapore vs. Thailand, 7 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Singapore vs. China

South Korea vs. Thailand

Tuesday, March 26

China vs. Singapore

Thailand vs. South Korea

Thursday, June 6

China vs. Thailand

Singapore vs. South Korea

Tuesday, June 11

South Korea vs. China

Thailand vs. Singapore

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taiwan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Kuala Lampur, Malaysia

Malaysia vs. Kyrgyzstan, 8 a.m.

At Muscat, Oman

Oman vs. Taiwan, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan vs. Malaysia, 6 a.m.

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman, 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Oman vs. Malaysia

Taiwan vs. Kyrgyzstan

Tuesday, March 26

Kyrgyzstan vs. Taiwan

Malaysia vs. Oman

Thursday, June 6

Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia

Taiwan vs. Oman

Tuesday, June 11

Malaysia vs. Taiwan

Oman vs. Kyrgyzstan

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkemistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Ashbagat, Turkemistan

Turkmenistan vs. Uzbekistan, 9 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Hong Kong, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Hong Kong

Hong Kong vs. Turkmenistan, 7 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Hong Kong vs. Uzbekistan

Iran vs. Turkmenistan

Tuesday, March 26

Turkmenistan vs. Iran

Uzbekistan vs. Hong Kong

Thursday, June 6

Hong Kong vs. Iran

Uzbekistan vs. Turkmenistan

Tuesday, June 11

Iran vs. Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan vs. Hong Kong

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Manila, Philippines

Philippines vs. Vietnam, 6 a.m.

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq vs. Indonesia, 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia vs. Philippines, 7 a.m.

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam vs. Iraq, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Philippines vs. Iraq

Vietnam vs. Indonesia

Thursday, June 6

Indonesia vs. Iraq

Vietnam vs. Philippines<Tuesday, June 11

Iraq vs. Vietnam

Philippines vs. Indonesia

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan vs. Jordan, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Pakistan, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan vs. Tajikistan, 4 a.m.

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Pakistan vs. Jordan

Saudi Arabia vs. Tajikistan

Tuesday, March 26

Jordan vs. Pakistan

Tajikistan vs. Saudi Arabia

Thursday, June 6

Jordan vs. Tajikistan

Pakistan vs. Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, June 11

Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan

Tajikistan vs. Pakistan

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utd Arab Emirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Nepal, 7:45 a.m.

At Abha, Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal vs. Yemen, 6:45 a.m.

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. United Arab Emirates, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Nepal vs. Bahrain

United Arab Emirates vs. Yemen

Tuesday, March 26

Bahrain vs. Nepal

Yemen vs. United Arab Emirates

Thursday, June 6

Bahrain vs. Yemen

Nepal vs. United Arab Emirates

Tuesday, June 11

United Arab Emirates vs. Bahrain

Yemen vs. Nepal

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Melbourne, Australia

Australia vs. Bangladesh, 4 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Lebanon vs. Palestine, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs. Lebanon, 6:45 a.m.

At Kuwait City

Palestine vs. Australia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 21

Australia vs. Lebanon

Bangladesh vs. Palestine

Tuesday, March 26

Lebanon vs. Australia

Palestine vs. Bangladesh

Thursday, June 6

Bangladesh vs. Australia

Palestine vs. Lebanon

Tuesday, June 11

Australia vs. Palestine

Lebanon vs. Bangladesh

AFRICA First round Group winners qualify Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ethiopa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At El Jadida, Morocco

Ethiopia vs. Sierra Leone, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Cairo

Egypt vs. Djibouti, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso vs. Guinea-Biseau, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Paynesville, Liberia

Sierra Leone vs. Egypt, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 At Cairo

Djibouti vs. Guinea-Biseau, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At El Jadida, Morocco

Ethiopia vs. Burkina Faso, 2 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Kinshasa, Congo

Congo vs. Mauritania, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Benina, Libya

Sudan vs. Libya, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal vs. South Sudan, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Benina, Libya

Sudan vs. Congo, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Diamniadio, Senegal

South Sudan vs. Mauritania, 11 a.m.

At Lomé, Togo

Togo vs. Senegal, 11 a.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lesotho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Butare, Rwanda

Rwanda vs. Zimbabwe, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. Lesotho, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Durban, South Africa

South Africa vs. Benin, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Butare, Rwanda

Zimbabwe vs. Nigeria, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Durban, South Africa

Zimbabwe vs. Nigeria, 8 a.m.

At Butare, Rwanda

Lesotho vs. Benin, 8 a.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. Angola, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 At Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini vs. Libya, 8 a.m.

At Douala, Cameroon

Cameroon vs Mauritius, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini vs. Cape Verde, 8 a.m.

At Benina, Libya

Libya vs. Cameroon, 11 a.m.

At St. Pierre, Mauritius

Mauritius vs. Angola, 11 a.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eritrea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Agadir, Morocco

Morocco vs. Eritrea, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Zambia vs. Republic of Congo, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Niger vs. Tanzania, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 At Agadir, Morocco

Eritrea vs. Republic of Congo, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Niger vs. Zambia, 2 p.m.

At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Tanzania vs. Morocco, 2 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Burundi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Burundi vs. Gambia, 8 a.m.

At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Kenya, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs. Seychelles, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Burundi vs. Gabon, 8 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 At Dar Es Saalam, Tanzania

Gambia vs. Ivory Coast, 11 a.m.

At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Seychelles vs. Keyna, 2 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Botswana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Somalia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Nov. 16 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana vs. Mozambique, 8 a.m.

At Algiers, Algeria

Algeria vs. Somalia, 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 At Berkene, Morocco

Guinea vs. Uganda, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique vs. Algeria, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana vs. Guinea, 8 a.m.

At Berkene, Morocco

Somalia vs. Uganda, 10 a.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 São Tomé 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Nov. 15 At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea vs. Namibia, 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia vs. Malawi, 11 a.m.

At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. São Tomé and Príncipe, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia vs. Equatorial Guinea, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

At Agadir, Morocco

São Tomé and Príncipe vs. Namibia, 11 a.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday, Nov. 17 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros vs. Central African Republic, 8 a.m.

At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Madagascar, 11 a.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Chad, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 At Oujda, Morocco

Chad vs. Madagascar, 2 p.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Central African Republic, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

