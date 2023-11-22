2024 U.S. Soccer Schedule

a-Thursday, March 21 — vs. Jamaica at Arlington, Texas a-Sunday, March 24 — vs. Mexico or Panama at Arlington, Texas…

Listen now to WTOP News

a-Thursday, March 21 — vs. Jamaica at Arlington, Texas

a-Sunday, March 24 — vs. Mexico or Panama at Arlington, Texas

Friday, June 7 — possible exhibition

Tuesday, June 11 — possible exhibition

June 19 to July 14 — Copa América

Friday, Sept. 6 — possible exhibition

Tuesday, Sept. 10 — possible exhibition

Friday, Oct. 11 — possible exhibition

Tuesday, Oct. 15 — possible exhibition

Friday, Nov. 15 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition

a-CONCACAF Nations League

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.