2024 U.S. Soccer Schedule

a-Thursday, March 21 — vs. Jamaica at Arlington, Texas
a-Sunday, March 24 — vs. Mexico or Panama at Arlington, Texas
Friday, June 7 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, June 11 — possible exhibition
June 19 to July 14 — Copa América
Friday, Sept. 6 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, Sept. 10 — possible exhibition
Friday, Oct. 11 — possible exhibition
Tuesday, Oct. 15 — possible exhibition
Friday, Nov. 15 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition
a-CONCACAF Nations League
